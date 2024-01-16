Russia thanks North Korea for support in Ukraine

Moscow appreciates the support that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK or commonly known as North Korea) provides for the Russian position on issues related to the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during negotiations with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

Photo: Sergei Lavrov by press service of the Russian President (18-11-2022), licensed under CC BY 4.0.

"Of course, we always support the DPRK at the UN and we very much appreciate your similar position in support of the position of the Russian Federation, including on issues that relate to our ongoing military operation in Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

Earlier, Lavrov revealed a few details of negotiations with his North Korean counterpart. He noted that the situation on the Korean Peninsula would be the subject of discussion at the meeting of foreign ministers.