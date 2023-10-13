World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin warns of consequences during Israeli ground operation in Gaza

World

The use of heavy military equipment in residential areas of Gaza during a ground operation will obviously lead to consequences, although it is difficult to carry out such operations without heavy equipment, Russian President Putin noted.

Israel-led ground operation in the Gaza Strip will lead to "unacceptable” civilian casualties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

"We hear about plans to conduct a ground operation in Gaza. Using heavy equipment in residential areas is a complex matter with serious consequences for all parties. Yet, carrying out such operations without equipment is even more difficult. Civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable,” Putin said.

There are almost 2 million people living in the Gaza Strip, and the bloodshed must be stopped. Russia calls for collective efforts and is ready to coordinate with all partners, Putin said.

"We proceed from the belief that there is no alternative to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through negotiations. Their goal should be the implementation of the UN two-state formula, which involves the creation of the independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem that coexists in peace and security with Israel,” Putin said adding that Israel was subjected to "an attack unprecedented in its brutality.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his conversations with US President Joe Biden that Israel would be forced to launch a ground operation in Gaza. On October 10, the Israeli Ministry of Defence announced the beginning of a full-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip.

