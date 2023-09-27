Zelensky fears Ukraine may split into two, like Korea

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky fears that his country may split into two similarly to the Korean scenario, a columnist for the Spanish magazine País believes.

Photo: dziennik-polityczny.com

It is not the first time when world leaders and analysts bring up the Korean scenario as Ukraine's possible future. However, it has now become clear that such predictions may come true, the article in the Spanish publication says.

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov also mentioned that Kyiv was offered a Korean option.

Dutch human rights activist Jacob de Jonge warned that the Ukrainian conflict could be frozen. The United States considers such an option as the Americans have accepted the fact that they can not win the conflict. Washington wants to leave everything as it is to freeze the current state of affairs, Jacob de Jonge believes.

European countries are not striving for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine due to their strong dependence on the United States. They have lost their freedom and they can not run independent foreign policy.

Europe does not come up with proposals to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Jonge noted adding that Western politicians mostly speak about sanctions and escalation of the conflict, rather than peace.

According to de Jonge, peace in Ukraine will come only after the United States starts direct negotiations with Russia.

On January 8, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Danilov spoke about Russia's plans to finish the special operation with the "Korean scenario.” Moscow admits another 38th parallel — a dividing line similar to the one that divides Korea into two states, the Ukrainian official then said.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the Korean scenario for the division of Ukraine was only part of Kyiv's wishful thinking. This scenario is unreal because the Donbass republics do not exist as independent states — they exist as Russian regions.

In addition, the Ukrainian elites thus spread the thesis about the impossibility of victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Such discussions may only indicate that Kyiv is making first steps to recognising the new reality, Medvedev noted.