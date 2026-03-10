Opera Houses and Celebrities Respond to Timothée Chalamet Controversy

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has found himself at the center of a controversy after remarks suggesting that opera and ballet remain alive only through artificial support.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raph_PH, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Timothée Chalamet

Comments Made During Interview With Matthew McConaughey

The remarks were made during a one-hour conversation between Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey, published on the YouTube channel of The Guardian on February 24. During the discussion, the actors talked about generational trends in cinema audiences.

While referencing an article claiming that Generation Z goes to the movies more often than millennials, Chalamet joked about feeling old discussing such topics.

"I don't want to work in ballet or opera or in any industry whose life has to be artificially sustained, even if no one cares about it,” Chalamet said.

The actor quickly realized his statement might be controversial and attempted to soften his remarks.

"With all due respect to ballet and opera artists. I think I just lost 14 percent of my audience. I put myself under fire for no reason,” he added, as McConaughey laughed.

Hollywood Figures Defend Performing Arts

The comments sparked a wave of criticism across the cultural world. According to Variety, numerous performers and institutions reacted publicly.

Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg warned that the consequences of such remarks could be more serious than the actor expected.

"Oh no — if you make people angry, it will cost you far more than 14 percent. So be careful. Just a warning. Be careful, boy,” Goldberg said.

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a post defending opera and ballet on social media. Media outlets noticed that celebrities including Helen Hunt and Eva Mendes liked posts criticizing Chalamet.

Opera Houses Join the Debate

Cultural institutions around the world also responded. The Seattle Opera launched a promotional campaign offering 14 percent discounts on tickets to the opera Carmen using the code "Timothy.”

The theater jokingly added that Chalamet himself could also use the discount.

The Grand Avignon Opera in France wrote on social media that opera houses continue to attract full audiences and inspire viewers with live performances. Meanwhile, London's Royal Opera House Covent Garden reminded the actor that thousands of spectators attend its performances every evening.

"If you change your mind, our doors are open,” the theater said.

Oscar Race Speculation

The controversy has grown large enough that some commentators now speculate it could affect the awards season. According to The Guardian, several observers predict that Michael B. Jordan may now have stronger chances of winning the Oscar for Best Actor.

However, the newspaper noted that the voting process at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had already concluded before the controversy began to gain momentum.