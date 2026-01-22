World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
DNA Analysis Identifies Body Found in Bosphorus as Russian Athlete Missing Since August

Russian Swimmer Who Went Missing in Bosphorus Identified After DNA Examination
DNA examination has confirmed that a body recovered near the Bosphorus belongs to Nikolai Svechnikov, a Russian swimmer who disappeared during an international open-water competition in Turkey.

Swimming in Bosphorus
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CeeGee, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Swimming in Bosphorus

DNA Examination and Identification

According to CNN Turk, the results of the forensic DNA analysis established that the body of a man found near the Kurucheshme pier along the Bebek waterfront belongs to the missing Russian athlete. Svechnikov's parents provided DNA samples to allow specialists to conduct the examination.

Once all formal procedures are completed, the athlete's body will be handed over to his family.

The unidentified body was discovered by marine police officers along the Bosphorus shoreline the day before. Svechnikov's relatives traveled to Turkey to identify the remains. However, in an interview with RBC, the swimmer's wife said she was not allowed to conduct a face-to-face identification and was shown only photographs.

Disappearance During the Bosphorus Swim

Nikolai Svechnikov went missing on August 24 during the 37th intercontinental swim across the Bosphorus, an event that involved approximately 3,000 participants. His disappearance became apparent when relatives were unable to contact him after the race had ended.

Search operations began almost immediately. Law enforcement officers and volunteers found no personal belongings at the site of his disappearance. In addition, no signal was detected from the tracking bracelet Svechnikov was wearing during the swim. Helicopters were deployed the following day to assist in the search.

Eyewitness Accounts and Conflicting Theories

Another participant in the race, Turkish swimmer Hayati Shamiloglu, told Milliyet that Svechnikov deviated from the designated route while crossing the strait.

"I believe the swimmer reached the shore rather than drowning in the sea,” Shamiloglu said.

He recalled encountering Svechnikov in the middle of the Bosphorus and noticing that he was swimming in the wrong direction.

"When I saw that he was not swimming in the same direction as the others but toward the southeast, I shouted "Brother! Brother!' 10 or 15 times until he finally heard me. He was approaching and swimming faster than me, a very strong swimmer. When he looked at me, I said, "Wrong way,' meaning that he was swimming in the wrong direction, and I pointed to the right,” Shamiloglu explained.

According to relatives, other participants last saw Svechnikov in the middle of the Bosphorus. Turkey's marine service later stated that the last signal from the swimmer was recorded on shore, after which he disappeared.

The Bosphorus swim is an annual international open-water competition organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee since 1989, during which participants cross the strait between Europe and Asia.

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

