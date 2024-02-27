Moscow producer dies after plastic surgery at famous clinic

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow producer and businessman Pyotr Gavrilov died after undergoing surgery at the clinic of famous plastic surgeon Timur Khaidarov.

The man died 10 days after undergoing gastric bypass surgery at Dr. Khaidarov's IQ Plastique facility.

According to Mash Telegram channel, Gavrilov underwent surgery on February 17, after which he was discharged from the clinic and sent home. Three days later, the man felt unwell. On February 20, he called an ambulance and complained of pain in the chest and abdomen. He also told doctors that he had difficulty breathing. The producer refused hospitalisation and his condition deteriorated soon afterwards. He fell into a coma and died.

According to preliminary data, the man died of blood poisoning after gastric resection. Gavrilov's relatives claim that the infection was contracted to him during the surgery.

The relatives of the deceased hold Timur Khaidarov responsible for Pyotr Gavrilov's death and intend to sue the surgeon.

Timur Khaidarov is perhaps one of the best-known plastic surgeons in Russia. The list of his clients includes many Russian pop stars and public figures. Some were happy with the results of his surgeries, while others claimed that the surgeon simply butchered them.

