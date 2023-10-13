World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Vegan parents starve 2-year-old daughter to death

In Krasnoyarsk, vegan parents stopped feeding animal products to their two-year-old daughter and starved her to death.

It became known during investigation that the family was getting subsidies to develop a vegetable oil business, Kras Mash Telegram channel reports.

The Russian couple received almost 190,000 rubles from a local employment centre and another 250,000 from social security services (about $4,500 in total). The husband and wife were making oil products from hemp, black cumin and pine nuts.

Earlier, it was reported that another couple from Krasnoyarsk that also starved their daughter to death with plant foods, gave birth to her in a bathtub and did not take their other children to doctors. On October 13, it was reported that the parents had cremated the girl, scattered her ashes on the mountain and called for her to be reborn. In the lines dedicated to the child, they said that their daughter left them through a "portal to the beyond.”

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
