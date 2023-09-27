State Duma deputies believe Russia should have The Sims video game

Russian MPs asked the government to support the development of a Russian version of the world-famous video game The Sims. The Russian analogue of the game will correspond to Russian traditional spiritual and moral values, State Duma deputies believe.

Photo: krot.info

United Russia MP Ekaterina Stenyakina published a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, which was also signed by deputies from Just Russia, Communist and LDPR parties.

In the letter, the deputies pointed out the need to create an analogue of The Sims 4 as the American game actively promotes the LGBT agenda among Russian teenagers.

Ekaterina Stenyakina said that she played The Sims in high school. Social simulation games can be effective for educating and developing young people, the MP believes.