Compact AK-12K Designed for Storm Troops Enters Serial Production

Science

The compact AK-12K assault rifle, developed specifically for storm troopers, was designed and put into production within six months, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov Concern, said in an interview with TASS.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cslava2003, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Weapon Built for Close-Quarters Assault

Lushnikov stressed that assault operations require an effective and compact weapon that allows soldiers to operate efficiently in confined spaces.

"We produced such a rifle in the shortest possible time-six months-and delivered a large serial batch to the troops. This stands as a clear example of how, based on feedback from servicemen in the special military operation zone, we created a practically new and effective product,” Lushnikov said.

Technical Features of the AK-12K

The AK-12K differs from the standard version primarily due to its shortened 290-millimeter barrel. In other respects, it mirrors the base AK-12 design. The rifle features a folding stock with adjustable length and Picatinny rails for mounting optics and additional accessories.

Enhanced Combat Adaptability

The weapon also includes a slotted flash suppressor that effectively reduces muzzle flash in low-light conditions. In December, Kalashnikov shipped a batch of compact AK-15K rifles to a customer, finished in Multicam camouflage, which provides enhanced concealment across diverse environments.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
