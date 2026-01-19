Compact AK-12K Designed for Storm Troops Enters Serial Production

The compact AK-12K assault rifle, developed specifically for storm troopers, was designed and put into production within six months, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov Concern, said in an interview with TASS.
Lushnikov stressed that assault operations require an effective and compact weapon that allows soldiers to operate efficiently in confined spaces.
"We produced such a rifle in the shortest possible time-six months-and delivered a large serial batch to the troops. This stands as a clear example of how, based on feedback from servicemen in the special military operation zone, we created a practically new and effective product,” Lushnikov said.
The AK-12K differs from the standard version primarily due to its shortened 290-millimeter barrel. In other respects, it mirrors the base AK-12 design. The rifle features a folding stock with adjustable length and Picatinny rails for mounting optics and additional accessories.
The weapon also includes a slotted flash suppressor that effectively reduces muzzle flash in low-light conditions. In December, Kalashnikov shipped a batch of compact AK-15K rifles to a customer, finished in Multicam camouflage, which provides enhanced concealment across diverse environments.
