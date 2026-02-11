Russian Soldiers Call Telegram 'Indispensable' for Frontline Operations

Telegram remains the primary communication tool for Russian soldiers engaged in the special military operation (SMO), according to serviceman Platon Mamatov. The soldier emphasized that the messenger is used for coordination between units, sharing intelligence data, targeting enemy positions, monitoring operational outcomes, and managing logistics.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ FPV drone

Official Statements vs Soldier Reports

The statements came in response to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, who expressed skepticism about frontline communications relying on Telegram or other messengers.

"It is hard to imagine frontline communication being ensured via Telegram or any messenger, but specialists should assess the situation," Peskov said.

Mamatov noted that no alternative to Telegram has emerged over the four years of the conflict. He described radio communication as a secondary tool due to limited range (up to 10 kilometers) and lack of security.

Impact of Telegram Slowdowns on the Front

The monitoring Telegram channel Lpr1 shared videos of Russian soldiers claiming that slowing of Telegram complicates frontline coordination and could put lives at risk. One soldier told Lpr1 that Telegram allows rapid information exchange and effective counteraction against enemy drones. Another called it "probably the only connection" linking all units and agencies.

Channel Dva Mayora reported that disruptions and mobile internet outages hinder the work of mobile operational groups, while enemy forces have amassed strike-capable drones in recent days, suggesting the possibility of renewed large-scale attacks.

Civilian Implications

Regional authorities have also expressed concern. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, said he worried about Telegram outages because the messenger is the main tool for alerting residents in border areas. The large-scale disruptions began on February 10 and were explained in the State Duma as part of countermeasures against NATO.