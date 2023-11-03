World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin: The West stages Jewish pogroms in Russia while supporting Israeli crimes

Russia

The attempts that the West has recently taken to stage Jewish pogroms in Russia through the hands of Ukraine are utterly disgusting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, TASS reports.

Photo: Podyom Telegram channel

"I am surprised by the position of those overseas figures. They seem to be supporting the Jews of Israel, but at the same time they use their agents in Ukraine to organise Jewish pogroms in our country. This is incredibly disgusting,” Putin said.

The head of state added that he did not even know what word to choose for this incident, because this is not even double standards.

"This is some sort of perversion of consciousness. It suggests that in fact they are pursuing their own interests rather than the interests of some third peoples and third countries,” he concluded.

Putin earlier said that terrible events in the Gaza Strip could not be justified. According to him, after the terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians, Israel started taking revenge based on the principle of collective responsibility, instead of punishing the criminals.

