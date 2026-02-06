Classic Home-Style Stuffed Peppers Everyone Will Love

Homemade stuffed peppers rarely survive until the next day. They are usually taken straight from the pot while still hot. This dish smells of comfort and home warmth, and the flavor is rich, as if it had been cooked for hours. The best part is that everything gently simmers on the stove without any fuss and always turns out well.

Why These Stuffed Peppers Always Turn Out Perfect

The main secret lies in the right filling and the broth in which the vegetables stew together. This recipe uses ground pork, which makes the filling juicy, while the rice adds lightness and helps retain the meat juices inside. The peppers cook not in a dry sauce, but in an aromatic vegetable gravy with onions, carrots, and tomatoes.

"This combination reminds you of classic home cooking: simple, filling, and without unnecessary spices. Another advantage is that the dish cooks both the meat and the side dish at once. The potatoes simmer alongside the peppers and absorb all the aromas," says Dmitry Vadimovich Kozlov, chef and food reviewer at Pravda.Ru.

Ingredients You Will Need

To prepare the dish, you will need:

Ground pork, about 1.5 kg

Long-grain rice, 80-100 g

Onions, 2-3 pieces

Sweet bell peppers, about 1.5 kg

Carrot, 1 piece

Tomatoes, 2 pieces

Potatoes, 1 kg

Salt and black pepper to taste

Bay leaves, 2 pieces

Vegetable oil for frying

Fresh herbs, optional

If you want to enhance the flavor of the gravy, you can add a little garlic or a pinch of smoked paprika. They open up beautifully during stewing and do not overpower the vegetables.

How to Prepare the Filling

Cooking begins with the rice. Boil it until al dente so it remains slightly firm inside. Then let it cool so it does not overheat the meat and turn the filling into mush.

Finely chop the onion and fry it until golden. Combine the ground meat, rice, onion, salt, and pepper in a bowl and knead thoroughly by hand. The mixture should become smooth and pliable so the filling holds its shape well.

Preparing the Peppers and Stewing

Wash the peppers, carefully cut off the tops, and remove the seeds. It is important not to damage the walls so the peppers keep their shape and do not fall apart while stewing.

Fill the peppers without packing the filling too tightly. Leave about one centimeter of space so the rice can expand and finish cooking during the process.

Heat a little oil in a thick-bottomed pot, fry the onion, add the carrot, and sauté for a few minutes. Then add the tomatoes and simmer until they release their juice. This vegetable base follows the same principle used in recipes where sauce texture is essential.

Place the stuffed peppers tightly in the pot and arrange large pieces of potato between them. Pour hot water up to the shoulders of the peppers, add bay leaves, cover with a lid, and simmer for 45-50 minutes.

How to Serve the Dish

The finished peppers become soft and juicy, while the filling inside remains tender. The potatoes are especially delicious, soaking up the vegetable broth and practically melting in your mouth.

Serve the peppers with the gravy, add sour cream, and sprinkle with fresh herbs. In terms of comfort and warmth, such dishes are often compared to classics like rich meat-based soups that rely on a deeply flavored broth.

Tips for Making Stuffed Peppers

Cook the rice until al dente, not fully soft.

Fry the onion in advance to deepen the aroma.

Do not pack the filling too tightly.

Use a thick-bottomed pot.

Pour water only up to the shoulders of the peppers.

Simmer over low heat with the lid on.

Serve with gravy, sour cream, and herbs.

Popular Questions About Stuffed Peppers

Can you use a different type of meat instead of pork?

Yes, beef, chicken, or a mixed mince will work. However, pork produces a juicier result.

How long should stuffed peppers be simmered on the stove?

Usually 45-50 minutes after boiling, depending on the size of the peppers.

What is better: fresh tomatoes or tomato paste?

Fresh tomatoes give a mild acidity. Tomato paste makes the gravy thicker and more intense but should be used sparingly.

Can you cook the dish without potatoes?

Yes, but in that case it is better to serve it with a separate side dish such as rice, buckwheat, or mashed potatoes.