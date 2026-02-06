World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Classic Home-Style Stuffed Peppers Everyone Will Love

Recipes

Homemade stuffed peppers rarely survive until the next day. They are usually taken straight from the pot while still hot. This dish smells of comfort and home warmth, and the flavor is rich, as if it had been cooked for hours. The best part is that everything gently simmers on the stove without any fuss and always turns out well.

Stuffed bell peppers
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Елена Назарова is licensed under publiс domain
Stuffed bell peppers

Why These Stuffed Peppers Always Turn Out Perfect

The main secret lies in the right filling and the broth in which the vegetables stew together. This recipe uses ground pork, which makes the filling juicy, while the rice adds lightness and helps retain the meat juices inside. The peppers cook not in a dry sauce, but in an aromatic vegetable gravy with onions, carrots, and tomatoes.

"This combination reminds you of classic home cooking: simple, filling, and without unnecessary spices. Another advantage is that the dish cooks both the meat and the side dish at once. The potatoes simmer alongside the peppers and absorb all the aromas," says Dmitry Vadimovich Kozlov, chef and food reviewer at Pravda.Ru.

Ingredients You Will Need

To prepare the dish, you will need:

  • Ground pork, about 1.5 kg
  • Long-grain rice, 80-100 g
  • Onions, 2-3 pieces
  • Sweet bell peppers, about 1.5 kg
  • Carrot, 1 piece
  • Tomatoes, 2 pieces
  • Potatoes, 1 kg
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Bay leaves, 2 pieces
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • Fresh herbs, optional

If you want to enhance the flavor of the gravy, you can add a little garlic or a pinch of smoked paprika. They open up beautifully during stewing and do not overpower the vegetables.

How to Prepare the Filling

Cooking begins with the rice. Boil it until al dente so it remains slightly firm inside. Then let it cool so it does not overheat the meat and turn the filling into mush.

Finely chop the onion and fry it until golden. Combine the ground meat, rice, onion, salt, and pepper in a bowl and knead thoroughly by hand. The mixture should become smooth and pliable so the filling holds its shape well.

Preparing the Peppers and Stewing

Wash the peppers, carefully cut off the tops, and remove the seeds. It is important not to damage the walls so the peppers keep their shape and do not fall apart while stewing.

Fill the peppers without packing the filling too tightly. Leave about one centimeter of space so the rice can expand and finish cooking during the process.

Heat a little oil in a thick-bottomed pot, fry the onion, add the carrot, and sauté for a few minutes. Then add the tomatoes and simmer until they release their juice. This vegetable base follows the same principle used in recipes where sauce texture is essential.

Place the stuffed peppers tightly in the pot and arrange large pieces of potato between them. Pour hot water up to the shoulders of the peppers, add bay leaves, cover with a lid, and simmer for 45-50 minutes.

How to Serve the Dish

The finished peppers become soft and juicy, while the filling inside remains tender. The potatoes are especially delicious, soaking up the vegetable broth and practically melting in your mouth.

Serve the peppers with the gravy, add sour cream, and sprinkle with fresh herbs. In terms of comfort and warmth, such dishes are often compared to classics like rich meat-based soups that rely on a deeply flavored broth.

Tips for Making Stuffed Peppers

  • Cook the rice until al dente, not fully soft.
  • Fry the onion in advance to deepen the aroma.
  • Do not pack the filling too tightly.
  • Use a thick-bottomed pot.
  • Pour water only up to the shoulders of the peppers.
  • Simmer over low heat with the lid on.
  • Serve with gravy, sour cream, and herbs.

Popular Questions About Stuffed Peppers

Can you use a different type of meat instead of pork?
Yes, beef, chicken, or a mixed mince will work. However, pork produces a juicier result.

How long should stuffed peppers be simmered on the stove?
Usually 45-50 minutes after boiling, depending on the size of the peppers.

What is better: fresh tomatoes or tomato paste?
Fresh tomatoes give a mild acidity. Tomato paste makes the gravy thicker and more intense but should be used sparingly.

Can you cook the dish without potatoes?
Yes, but in that case it is better to serve it with a separate side dish such as rice, buckwheat, or mashed potatoes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Society
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Showbiz
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Popular
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users revived a theory linking Oksana Fedorova’s loss of the Miss Universe title to fears surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention to her conflict with contest organizers and her meeting with Donald Trump.

Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
Why the Flamingo Missile Failed to Reach Russia’s Key Test Range Lyuba Lulko Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology Marina Lebedeva Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign Andrey Mihayloff
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier
GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier
Last materials
Ozempic Could Cause Severe Complications, Including Vision Loss
Classic Home-Style Stuffed Peppers Everyone Will Love
Why Recognition of Donbas Matters for Russia’s Relations With the West
Why the Flamingo Missile Failed to Reach Russia’s Key Test Range
Nokia N8 Returns in 2026 Thanks to Custom Firmware by Enthusiasts
St. Petersburg Morgue Scandal Exposes Illegal Sale of Unclaimed Bodies
Ukraine Seeks Guarantees on Odessa as Russia Returns Istanbul Terms to the Table
Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026
Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology
US Calls New START Flawed, Russia Says It Cannot Be Renewed on Previous Terms
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.