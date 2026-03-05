Iran Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport

Iran announced that its forces carried out missile strikes on the building of Israel's Ministry of Defense and Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Footage showing the aftermath of the alleged attack was released by the Iranian news agency ISNA.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kai Pilger, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tel Aviv at night

The video shows a large fire burning at the site of the impact, several damaged buildings, and multiple cars crushed beneath debris. Thick smoke rises over the area while fragments of structures lie scattered across the ground.

IRGC Says Missiles and Drones Bypassed US Missile Defense

According to the agency Fars, the strike against Israeli targets was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack reportedly formed part of another stage in a continuing military operation.

The report states that during the 17th phase of the operation known as "Sadeq-4,” Iranian forces deployed hypersonic missiles along with strike drones. The targets, according to the sources cited, included the building of Israel's Ministry of Defense and Ben Gurion International Airport.

Iranian officials claim that the weapons used in the attack were able to bypass the American missile defense system THAAD, which is deployed in the region.

The IRGC also reported the destruction of several radar stations. According to the statement, the strike disabled at least seven modern radar systems used to monitor airspace.

Tehran Claims Strike on Office of Israeli Prime Minister

Officials in Tehran also spoke about additional attacks on Israeli facilities. According to Hamidreza Moghadamfar, an adviser to the commander of the IRGC, Iranian forces struck the headquarters of the Israeli army's General Staff three times over the past several days.

His remarks were reported by the broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Moghadamfar also claimed that one of the offices belonging to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been targeted in the strikes.

The Iranian official suggested that several senior members of the prime minister's office could have been killed in the attack.

Iran Warns Again About Possible Strike on Dimona Nuclear Reactor

Amid the growing escalation, Iranian sources again raised the possibility of attacks on Israel's nuclear infrastructure. According to ISNA, if the United States and Israel continue efforts to destabilize the Iranian government, Tehran could target the nuclear reactor located in the city of Dimona.

Dimona hosts one of the key research centers of Israel's nuclear program. The city, which has a population of roughly 40,000 people, contains a reactor that several experts believe could be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium.

In addition to its military role, the facility also produces radioactive isotopes for medical and scientific purposes.

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israel may possess roughly 80 nuclear warheads.