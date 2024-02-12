World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player killed in Germany just for being Ukrainian

Young Ukrainian basketball stabbed to death in Germany

Incidents

Vladimir Ermakov, a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player, was stabbed to death on the street in Germany. His friend Artem Kozachenko also received stab wounds in the attack. He remains in intensive care, the Kyiv Basketball Federation said on Monday, February 12.

Young Ukrainian basketball stabbed to death in Germany
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Håkan Dahlström is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

The attack occurred a few days ago in Dusseldorf, Germany. Vladimir Ermakov and Artem Kozachenko arrived in the city to play for ART Giants (U-19) from Dusseldorf.

"On the even of a match, they were attacked on the street simply because they were Ukrainians. The whole team spent the night in the hospital next to our guys. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save Ermakov, and Kozachenko remains in intensive care," the Kyiv Basketball Federation said.

The deceased, Vladimir Ermakov, played basketball as part of youth teams. As a member of the Ukrainian youth team (U-16), he competed at the 2022 European Championships in Bulgaria.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
