World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Iran will not be the first to start war with US

Iran and USA threaten each other with war and then back off

Incidents

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday January 2 that Iran would not start a war with the United States. At the same time, he added, Iran is ready to give a decisive response to any offender, Middle Eastern media reported.

Iran and USA threaten each other with war and then back off
Photo: wikimedia.org

"We will not start a war, but if someone wants to oppress us, they will receive a decisive response," Raisi said.

According to him, previously representatives of the US administration stated that they were considering a military option in relation to Iran, but now they "say that they do not seek war with Iran.”

Iran's spiritual leader Ali Khamenei also ordered to avoid a direct military conflict with the United States, The New York Times said.

US intelligence officials believe Iran does not have full control over its proxy groups, Politico said.

The United States has approved plans to strike targets in Iran, as well as military personnel in Iraq and Syria, CBS reports.

It is worthy of note that Iran was reducing the rate of enriched uranium production, IAEA Director General Grossi said. A surge in its production began immediately after the escalation in Gaza, but now the process has slowed down. The New York Times believes that this may be due to Tehran's desire to prevent escalation with the United States.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Ansarullah group mobilised and trained about 600,000 fighters, a representative of the group said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky vs. Zaluzhny: Something is coming over already this week

Valery Zaluzhny wanted to withdraw the Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka several weeks ago. Zelensky refused to agree to that

Valery Zaluzhny spending final hours as Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Turkish banks start closing Russian accounts to avoid US sanctions
Turkish banks stop working with Russian clients due to pressure from Washington
Il-76 flight mechanic texted his wife before Ukraine's Patriot missile shot it down
Video: Pupil of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father shot dead near his home
Dr. Imad Rizk: All this is a continuous war - Syria, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, Lebanon Daria Aslamova Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids? Andrey Mihayloff Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President Guy Somerset
Dr. Imad Rizk: The conflict between Israel and Hamas is not going to stop
Dr. Imad Rizk: The conflict between Israel and Hamas is not going to stop
Last materials
Dr. Imad Rizk: All this is a continuous war - Syria, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, Lebanon
Valery Zaluzhny spending final hours as Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Fight Nights Global athlete shot dead in Dagestan - Video
Il-76 flight mechanic texted his wife before last flight: 'That's my job'
Turkish banks start closing Russian accounts to avoid US sanctions
Putin: Russia will push demilitarised zone in Ukraine farther to ensure security
Legendary Soviet pilot's great-granddaughter suggests nuking Moscow
Russia frowns at Ecuador's intention to transfer old Russian weapons to US
Hamas leader in Lebanon: Hezbollah is our big brother, and together we will defeat Israel
Romanian F-16 fighters struck Russian forces in Kherson?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X