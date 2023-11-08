World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Colonel Filiponenko, former chief of Luhansk People's Militia, killed in car bomb blast

Incidents

The car of a member of the People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the former head of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the LPR and the former head of the People's Police of the LPR, Colonel Mikhail Filiponenko, was blown up in the morning of November 8 in Luhansk. Filiponenko was killed in the explosion.

The bomb in a Ford Expedition vehicle with Colonel Filiponenko inside went off at 09:00 local time on November 8. The former head of the LPR People's Militia received injuries incompatible with life and died.

The car was blown up near Filiponenko's house, his son said. Eyewitnesses told RIA Novosti that after the explosion, passing drivers tried to help the wounded colonel. They provided first aid to the victim, but he died on the scene.

Russia's Investigative Committee launched an investigation under Articles 205 ("Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The bomb was attached to the bottom of the colonel's car, underneath the driver's seat. The explosion occurred when Filiponenko's car pulled away from his house.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Popular
Russia technically wins standoff with NATO in Ukraine

Russia has already won the confrontation with Ukraine and NATO, most experts believe while assessing the situation on the front. They come to realise the same in the West as well

Technically, Russia has already won in Ukraine
Russia's Baltika telecommunication cable damaged in the Gulf of Finland
Russia's Baltika telecommunication cable damaged in the Gulf of Finland
Putin goes to Kazakhstan to see whether it has become Washington's puppet
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny loses three assistants in one month
Putin goes to Kazakhstan to see whether it has become Washington's puppet Lyuba Lulko Technically, Russia has already won in Ukraine Alexander Shtorm Israel, cycles of hatred and international law Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
The world will split into two major blocs - US-EU and Russia-China
Russia's Krasnoyarsk nuclear sub launches Kalibr, Onyx cruise missiles
Mobilised Russians to continue fighting until special military operation in Ukraine ends
Mobilised Russians to continue fighting until special military operation in Ukraine ends
Last materials
Colonel Filiponenko, former chief of Luhansk People's Militia, killed in car bomb blast
Putin decides all mobilised military men continue fighting until special operation ends
Putin goes to Kazakhstan to see whether it has become Washington's puppet
IMF: The world will be divided into US-EU and Russia-China blocs
Technically, Russia has already won in Ukraine
Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarine launches Kalibr and Onyx missiles
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny loses three assistants in one month
Russia's Baltika telecommunication cable damaged in the Gulf of Finland
Israel, cycles of hatred and international law
Ukraine enters penultimate stage of its existence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X