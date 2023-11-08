Colonel Filiponenko, former chief of Luhansk People's Militia, killed in car bomb blast

The car of a member of the People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the former head of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the LPR and the former head of the People's Police of the LPR, Colonel Mikhail Filiponenko, was blown up in the morning of November 8 in Luhansk. Filiponenko was killed in the explosion.

The bomb in a Ford Expedition vehicle with Colonel Filiponenko inside went off at 09:00 local time on November 8. The former head of the LPR People's Militia received injuries incompatible with life and died.

The car was blown up near Filiponenko's house, his son said. Eyewitnesses told RIA Novosti that after the explosion, passing drivers tried to help the wounded colonel. They provided first aid to the victim, but he died on the scene.

Russia's Investigative Committee launched an investigation under Articles 205 ("Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The bomb was attached to the bottom of the colonel's car, underneath the driver's seat. The explosion occurred when Filiponenko's car pulled away from his house.