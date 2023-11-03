POV video shows Hamas fighter destroying Merkava tank from tunnel
A POV video shows a Hamas fighter crawling out from an underground tunnel and planting a bomb on a Merkava tank.
After the bomb explodes, the fighter finishes it off from an RPG-7 grenade launcher.
Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the latest:
- The Israeli army attacked Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon. Israel struck command centres, warehouses and missile launch points.
- The United States intends to discuss concrete steps with Israel to reduce the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, Blinken said.
- Since the escalation in the Gaza Strip, 70 UNRWA personnel have been killed. This is the largest number of UN staff killed during conflicts in such a short period of time.
- The Israeli military has completed the encirclement of Gaza City from all sides, a spokesman for the Israeli army said.
- Hamas's military wing claims to have destroyed six Israeli tanks and two armoured vehicles in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera said.
- Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist group, banned in the Russian Federation) plans to strike civilian infrastructure in Syria using UAVs and MLRS, the Russian Defence Ministry said.