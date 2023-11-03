World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

POV video shows Hamas fighter destroying Merkava tank from tunnel

Incidents

A POV video shows a Hamas fighter crawling out from an underground tunnel and planting a bomb on a Merkava tank. 

After the bomb explodes, the fighter finishes it off from an RPG-7 grenade launcher.

Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the latest: 

  • The Israeli army attacked Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon. Israel struck command centres, warehouses and missile launch points.
  • The United States intends to discuss concrete steps with Israel to reduce the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, Blinken said.
  • Since the escalation in the Gaza Strip, 70 UNRWA personnel have been killed. This is the largest number of UN staff killed during conflicts in such a short period of time.
  • The Israeli military has completed the encirclement of Gaza City from all sides, a spokesman for the Israeli army said.
  • Hamas's military wing claims to have destroyed six Israeli tanks and two armoured vehicles in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera said. 
  • Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist group, banned in the Russian Federation) plans to strike civilian infrastructure in Syria using UAVs and MLRS, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu wants generals to alter tactic in Ukraine

Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu gave a good shake to the leaders of military command and control bodies at a conference call on Wednesday, November 1

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu gives good shake to his generals
Things mainstream media does not say about Hamas
Things the Zionist media doesn't say about Hamas
Russian combat icebreaker starts patrolling the Arctic
US military blow up Minuteman III missile due to anomaly
Things mainstream media does not say about Hamas Amyra El-Khalili Israelis and Palestinians in Agreement – Celebrities Are Morons! Guy Somerset The West wants to pull Putin's leg again Lyuba Lulko
Italian Prime Minister tells Russian pranksters that the West is tired of Ukraine
Ukraine puts Nestle on the list of international war sponsors
Israelis and Palestinians in Agreement – Celebrities Are Morons!
Israelis and Palestinians in Agreement – Celebrities Are Morons!
Last materials
Hezbollah may declare war on Israel on November 4
POV video shows Hamas fighter destroying Merkava tank from tunnel
Things mainstream media does not say about Hamas
Israelis and Palestinians in Agreement – Celebrities Are Morons!
US military blow up Minuteman III missile due to anomaly
Ukraine puts Nestle on the list of international war sponsors
Russian combat icebreaker starts patrolling the Arctic
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu gives good shake to his generals
Italian Prime Minister admits during prank call the West is fed up with Ukraine
The West wants to pull Putin's leg again
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X