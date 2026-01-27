Treating Gout Properly Could Protect the Heart, Researchers Say

Gout Drugs May Cut Heart Attack and Stroke Risk, Study Finds

Medications commonly prescribed for gout may offer unexpected protection for the heart and blood vessels. Researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing data from tens of thousands of patients with the condition and found that effective gout treatment significantly lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke. The findings appeared in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Earl Wilcox is licensed under Free Colored pills

Large-Scale Analysis of Gout Patients

Scientists examined medical records from nearly 110,000 adults diagnosed with gout and elevated blood uric acid levels. They focused on patients who used urate-lowering therapy, primarily allopurinol, and successfully achieved recommended target levels of uric acid. Researchers compared this group with patients whose uric acid levels remained high despite treatment.

Lower Uric Acid, Lower Cardiovascular Risk

The analysis showed a clear pattern. Patients who reduced uric acid to target levels experienced fewer serious cardiovascular events over a five-year period. These events included heart attack, stroke, and death from heart disease. The strongest benefit appeared among individuals who already faced a high baseline risk of cardiovascular disease.

Double Benefit for Patients With Gout

In addition to cardiovascular protection, patients who reached target uric acid levels also reported fewer gout flare-ups. The authors stress that the benefit did not come from simply taking medication, but from achieving a specific biochemical result. This finding suggests that gout therapy, when properly managed, can both control painful symptoms and reduce the risk of life-threatening heart and vascular complications.