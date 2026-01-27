Treating Gout Properly Could Protect the Heart, Researchers Say

Medications commonly prescribed for gout may offer unexpected protection for the heart and blood vessels. Researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing data from tens of thousands of patients with the condition and found that effective gout treatment significantly lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke. The findings appeared in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Scientists examined medical records from nearly 110,000 adults diagnosed with gout and elevated blood uric acid levels. They focused on patients who used urate-lowering therapy, primarily allopurinol, and successfully achieved recommended target levels of uric acid. Researchers compared this group with patients whose uric acid levels remained high despite treatment.
The analysis showed a clear pattern. Patients who reduced uric acid to target levels experienced fewer serious cardiovascular events over a five-year period. These events included heart attack, stroke, and death from heart disease. The strongest benefit appeared among individuals who already faced a high baseline risk of cardiovascular disease.
In addition to cardiovascular protection, patients who reached target uric acid levels also reported fewer gout flare-ups. The authors stress that the benefit did not come from simply taking medication, but from achieving a specific biochemical result. This finding suggests that gout therapy, when properly managed, can both control painful symptoms and reduce the risk of life-threatening heart and vascular complications.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
BRICS countries face strategic, political, and technological challenges in implementing a unified digital currency platform, with India wary of yuan dominance and the project not aiming to fully replace the US dollar