Spring Feeding of Strawberries: How to Use Ammonia Solution Correctly

Strawberries begin active growth quickly in spring, yet without proper feeding the plants often lose momentum. Early-season nutrition directly affects leaf formation, flower stalk development, and overall yield potential.
After winter dormancy, strawberry plants invest significant energy in rebuilding their leaf mass. During this phase, the foundation for future flowering and fruiting is established. Nutrient deficiencies at this stage can lead to smaller berries and fewer fruit sets.
Agronomists note that nitrogen is especially important at the beginning of the growing season, as it stimulates vegetative growth and strengthens plant recovery after cold stress.
The first feeding is typically carried out when young leaves begin to appear. A commonly recommended mixture consists of three tablespoons of ammonia diluted in ten liters of water. The solution should be mixed thoroughly before application.
The prepared liquid is used to water the strawberry bushes, and incidental contact with the leaves is generally considered acceptable under proper dilution.
To reduce the risk of root stress, the soil should be watered with clean water beforehand. Feeding is best performed in the evening or under overcast conditions, minimizing evaporation and plant shock.
Ammonia water functions primarily as a readily available nitrogen source. Nitrogen encourages the rapid development of green mass, which is essential during the early stages of vegetation. Balanced use can support vigorous plant growth and prepare the bushes for productive flowering.
However, excessive nitrogen may shift plant priorities toward foliage at the expense of blossoms, so accurate dosing remains critical.
Mulching represents the next important step following spring feeding. This technique helps conserve soil moisture, suppress weeds, and prevent berries from contacting the ground. As a result, the likelihood of rot and fungal problems decreases.
Common mulching materials include straw, aged sawdust, agrotextiles, or specialized films. A layer approximately 3-5 cm thick is usually sufficient, while leaving space around the plant crown ensures proper air circulation.
Different feeding strategies serve distinct purposes. Ammonia solutions deliver rapid nitrogen replenishment and quick visual results. Complex mineral fertilizers supply additional elements such as phosphorus and potassium, supporting root development and flowering. Organic matter improves soil structure but typically acts more slowly.
For early spring, nitrogen-focused feeding often proves most practical, while later stages benefit from broader nutrient combinations.
Advantages:
Limitations:
Which fertilizer is best in early spring?
Nitrogen-rich feeding is commonly preferred at the start of vegetation.
How often should ammonia water be applied?
In many cases, a single early-season treatment is sufficient before switching to balanced fertilizers.
Organic or mineral fertilizers?
Organic inputs improve soil quality gradually, while mineral solutions provide faster visible effects.
