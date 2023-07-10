Russian intelligence officer: Moscow has all reasons to declare war on Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities officially confirmed their involvement in the attacks of the Nord Stream pipelines and the Crimean Bridge. Experts believe that such statements come as an absolute reason for Russia to declare war on Ukraine.

When asked about the blasts at Nord Stream pipelines, Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, proudly answered that Ukraine was carrying out such actions."

"We're doing it right now — we are using direct action, we love it. We know how to do it and we're proud to use it. And we're not afraid to use it anywhere against anyone in the world," Budanov said.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Anna Malyar wrote on her Telegram channel:

"273 days have passed since we struck the first blow on the Crimean Bridge in order to disrupt the logistics o the Russians."

The head of the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk said in an interview that the Crimean Bridge "was a logistical route that we had to cut off for the enemy."

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Administration, wrote on the day of the attack on the bridge: "Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything that is illegal must be destroyed, everything that has been stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything that has been occupied by Russia must be destroyed."

The UK also admitted that its special forces were helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct acts of sabotage on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Foreign investigators published leaked documents proving that British special services trained saboteurs and assisted in organising the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

According to experts, such confessions are enough to create a legally acceptable reason (within the scope of the UN) to declare war on Ukraine (casus belli).

"Yes, this casus belli is more than just sufficient, and this is not the first one. Russia has long had the full right to declare war on Ukraine, but it's not doing it as if there are no reasons for it. Why doesn't Russia declare war? In my opinion, Russia does not have a goal to turn all of Ukraine into a field of glass. This is what happens when you wage war with a nuclear power. Russia does not have a goal to capture all of Ukraine either," Georgy Riper, an intelligence specialist, told Pravda.Ru.

The expert referred to several other reasons:

If Russia declares war on Ukraine, the Russian forces will have to bomb Ukrainian cities. Russia does not bomb Ukrainian cities and civilian facilities, but targets military equipment, ammunition, command, energy and logistics facilities.

Russia does not need martial law and general mobilisation that automatically come into force in case of war.

Moscow does not need a plethora of legal consequences in the form of internment of its citizens, civilian courts, etc., in the event of a declaration of war.

Russia is still fulfilling its energy transit obligations with the EU that will have to be interrupted when war is declared.

The Kremlin "professes" the special military operation strategy (hybrid warfare), similar to what Western countries did during similar operations.

Interestingly, Kyiv does not declare war on the Russian Federation either, even though the Kyiv regime screams and shouts about "war with Russia" and "Russian aggression" on every corner.

"Ukraine does not declare war because it will then become an aggressor state. It will stop receiving arms, munitions and money for the transit of fuel, metals, chemistry. Most importantly, it will no longer be receiving financial support from the West. Without all that money Ukraine will cease to exist as the country has no economy. Kyiv will then have to comply with all the norms of humanitarian law, which they really do not want. In addition, if Ukraine declares war on Russia, Russia will scorch Ukraine out entirely," Riper added.

After all the attacks that Ukraine has conducted against Russia, including the attack on the strategic aviation airfield in Engels and the headquarters of the Strategic Missile Forces, Moscow has a right to strike a nuclear blow on Ukraine, the expert said. However, Russia is not doing it for humanitarian reasons and the absence of military necessity.