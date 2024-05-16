World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine causes serious damage in missile attack on Crimea airfield

Incidents

As a result of the shelling of the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol on the night of May 15, two servicemen were killed and 13 people were injured.

Photo: flickr.com by Andy Dunaway is licensed under Public Domain

Two MiG-31 aircraft, a fuel warehouse and an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which is located near the village of Vishnevoe, were hit, sources at emergency services of the region said.

Ukraine shelled Belbek airfield in Crimea on May 16 at night again. A fire broke out as a result of the repeated attack.

On May 15 at night, Russian air defence forces shot down several missiles in the airfield area; the attack that took place the following night damaged three houses and a car in Sevastopol; no one was hurt, Governor Razvozhaev said.

