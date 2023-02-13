Putin and Biden to speak on February 21 before grand changes follow

Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will deliver speeches on February 21 on the anniversary of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Ukraine promised that Russia would remember the date.

Russian President Putin will delivers Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21 on the occasion of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. It was also announced that US President Biden would visit Poland on February 20-22 to celebrate the anniversary of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine.

Putin and Biden will clash on live TV

Russian political scientists could not but draw attention to such a coincidence. Marat Bashirov wrote on Politjoystick Telegram channel that "this is not a random series of events, and the places have been chosen randomly either."

"February 21 will be indicative in terms of what we will do at the front, what the Armed Forces of Ukraine will do together with NATO and separately without NATO. Take care of yourself on this day," the political scientist wrote.

His colleague Yuriy Baranchik suggested in his Telegram channel that "the lame duck should leave notoriously."

In this case, the Democrats will have an opportunity to bring in figure X into play by appointing him or her directly as vice president. If not, the presidential election will be lost. Indeed, Biden has delayed his 2024 presidential race announcement. It appears he is not going to do it at all, although, of course, he might want to announce this in Poland.

For Putin, the situation in the special operation zone gets clear

The political scientist believes that the upcoming Address to the Federal Assembly will be an unusual one for Putin. Long-expected changes will follow afterwards, Bashirov believes.

The press service of the Kremlin said that the president would deliver his address when the situation in the zone of the special operation was clearer. Probably, the Kremlin believes that it will become clear enough by February 21. So far though, the Russian Aerospace Forces have activated their efforts at the front.

Most likely, Putin will speak before the Federal Assembly after Biden's speech, and the Russian leader will be able to toughen his position accordingly.

Of course, all this might be just another game on everyone's nerves. Nevertheless, it will be an ideological battle. In fact, one may expect the collective West to declare war on Russia.

Speaking of most recent developments, one may point out the following:

Washington recommended American citizens to leave the territory of Russia;

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the US military were actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups in Syria to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia and in the CIS countries.

According to the SVR, 60 such terrorists with experience in combat operations in the Middle East were selected in January. They already undergo training at US base in Al-Tanf.

To crown it all, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in an interview with a Ukrainian TV presenter, said that there were "great events" coming for February 23-24 that Russia would remember.

They do have special attitude to symbolism in the West. Suffice it to recall that the Crimean Bridge was blown up the day after Vladimir Putin's birthday.

Poland waiting for US to green light Ukraine invasion

Poland's position also ups the stakes. Warsaw has long been eyeing an opportunity to enter Western Ukraine for "peacekeeping purposes." It is not ruled out that this is one of the goals of Biden's visit to Poland.

The Poles hope to obtain at least political dividends, because Biden is going to Warsaw (not Berlin).

"The war in Ukraine has clearly strengthened the role of our country. It also testifies to the participation of the Americans in the Three Seas Initiative,” Anna Dyner, an analyst at the Polish Institute of International Relations, said in an interview with RMF FM. "The Russian invasion has demonstrated that the centre of gravity of Central Europe has shifted from Germany to Poland. Without our country, it is impossible to protect the eastern flank and support Ukraine,” she added.

Poland is a key NATO ally. The country currently hosts up to 10,000 US troops, serves as a hub to ensure Western arms supplies to Ukraine and train Ukrainian troops.

Interestingly, during his last visit to Poland in March 2022, in a speech delivered at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Biden said the Russian president "cannot remain in power" and called for "regime change in Moscow."