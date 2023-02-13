Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24

Great events expected on first anniversary of Russian special operation in Ukraine

During the first anniversary of the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, "great events” are going to take place in New York, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said, RIA Novosti reports.

A number of political and diplomatic decisions are to be made in New York on February 23 and 24, the official noted.

"There will be many important political signals, there will be decisions on sanctions, weapons, there will be symbols of unity, and this will be happening at all levels,” the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, on February 13, it became known that the UN General Assembly was looking into the draft of another anti-Russian resolution entitled "Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” The resolution was proposed by Western countries.

The authors of the resolution want to obtain a record support for the resolution among members of the General Assembly. In order to achieve their purpose, they decided to avoid sharp corners and prepared the document in a peaceful tone. The resolution clearly echoes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, which stipulates for the transfer of Russia's new territories, including Crimea, to Kyiv.

The previous, 5th anti-Russian resolution of the UN General Assembly spoke about the non-recognition of referenda in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. As many as 143 out of 193 UN states voted in favour of the document, five voted against it, another 35, including China, abstained.