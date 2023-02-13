Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Great events expected on first anniversary of Russian special operation in Ukraine

World

During the first anniversary of the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, "great events” are going to take place in New York, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said, RIA Novosti reports.

Great events expected on first anniversary of Russian special operation in Ukraine

A number of political and diplomatic decisions are to be made in New York on February 23 and 24, the official noted.

"There will be many important political signals, there will be decisions on sanctions, weapons, there will be symbols of unity, and this will be happening at all levels,” the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, on February 13, it became known that the UN General Assembly was looking into the draft of another anti-Russian resolution entitled "Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” The resolution was proposed by Western countries.

The authors of the resolution want to obtain a record support for the resolution among members of the General Assembly. In order to achieve their purpose, they decided to avoid sharp corners and prepared the document in a peaceful tone. The resolution clearly echoes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, which stipulates for the transfer of Russia's new territories, including Crimea, to Kyiv.

The previous, 5th anti-Russian resolution of the UN General Assembly spoke about the non-recognition of referenda in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. As many as 143 out of 193 UN states voted in favour of the document, five voted against it, another 35, including China, abstained.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russian troops should capture Odessa and Kharkiv

As part of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said

Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv
Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
PMC Wagner fighter executed with sledgehammer. Another video appears
Russian forces destroy repairs workshop, take control of more settlements in DPR
USA recruits Islamic State terrorists for terrorist attacks in Russia
Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus Guy Somerset Whatever Vova wants, Vova doesn't get Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one John V.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24
Last materials
Russia reports Ukraine's losses in Kransy Lyman direction
Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv
Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus
Ukraine Intervention: Understanding the American Outlook
Ukrainian forces try to land on Dnieper's left bank in Kherson
Russia's new T-14 Armata tanks spotted in the zone of the special military operation
Kyiv deploys extra forces to Vuhledar, locals being evacuated
Moldova confirms violation of airspace by rocket
Group of Ukrainian drones try to attack Russian airport twice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy