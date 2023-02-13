USA recruits Islamic State terrorists for terrorist attacks in Russia

USA recruits and trains jihadist militants to conduct terrorist attacks in Russia

The United States intends to attract militants from Islamic State* international terrorist organisation (banned in Russia) to commit acts of sabotage on the territory of Russia and the CIS, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia said, TASS reports.

According to the department, the United States recruits people from jihadist groups associated with IS* and Al-Qaeda* (banned in Russia) in Northern Caucasus and Central Asia.

Sixty US-recruited fighters having combat experience in the Middle East already undergo training at US base at Al-Tanf in Syria. Afterwards, they will be transferred to Russia and the CIS to carry out terrorist attacks against civil servants, law enforcement officers and the military.

*terrorist groups, banned in Russia