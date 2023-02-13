World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA recruits and trains jihadist militants to conduct terrorist attacks in Russia

World

The United States intends to attract militants from Islamic State* international terrorist organisation (banned in Russia) to commit acts of sabotage on the territory of Russia and the CIS, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia said, TASS reports.

USA recruits and trains jihadist militants to conduct terrorist attacks in Russia

According to the department, the United States recruits people from jihadist groups associated with IS* and Al-Qaeda* (banned in Russia) in Northern Caucasus and Central Asia.

Sixty US-recruited fighters having combat experience in the Middle East already undergo training at US base at Al-Tanf in Syria. Afterwards, they will be transferred to Russia and the CIS to carry out terrorist attacks against civil servants, law enforcement officers and the military.

*terrorist groups, banned in Russia

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russian troops should capture Odessa and Kharkiv

As part of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said

Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv
Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
PMC Wagner fighter executed with sledgehammer. Another video appears
Russian forces destroy repairs workshop, take control of more settlements in DPR
USA recruits Islamic State terrorists for terrorist attacks in Russia
Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus Guy Somerset Whatever Vova wants, Vova doesn't get Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one John V.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24
Last materials
Russia reports Ukraine's losses in Kransy Lyman direction
Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv
Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus
Ukraine Intervention: Understanding the American Outlook
Ukrainian forces try to land on Dnieper's left bank in Kherson
Russia's new T-14 Armata tanks spotted in the zone of the special military operation
Kyiv deploys extra forces to Vuhledar, locals being evacuated
Moldova confirms violation of airspace by rocket
Group of Ukrainian drones try to attack Russian airport twice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy