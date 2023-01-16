Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared

The US and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia on the territory of former Ukraine, but it will inevitably end in a direct military confrontation. The Russians need to get ready for it.

Russians should get ready for hot war with NATO

Sanctions against the Russian Federation can not be part of NATO plan. The Western world will not achieve anything with just sanctions. As Croatian President Zoran Milanovic rightly said, sanctions are "silly, they did not break (Slobodan) Milosevic either, they resort to them from war to war."

The defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Soledar came as a defeat for NATO. It became obvious that even in the tactics of positional warfare, the Russian Armed Forces win, whereas Moscow's strategy to bring the Kyiv regime to exhaustion puts strong pressure on the economy of the West. The stakes in the proxy war are rising (heavy tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the way).

This is well understood in Russia — this explains the appointment of Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as Commander of the special operation in Ukraine. Gerasimov is a man of much greater influence, goals and resources than General Sergei Surovikin. Undoubtedly, Gerasimov's goal is to rebuild the power of the Russian Federation, to make it as great as the USSR.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acts as the spokesman for the strategy of the West щn the other side of the barricade. He said on Jan. 15 that the relations between Western countries and Russia would not go back to normal even after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. It remains unknown what kind of outcome he was talking about, but there is one thing clear: nothing will be like before. The United States and its allies do not need a long war in Ukraine either, as the conflict leads to the depletion of resources, influence, morale and causes protest sentiments among the population to grow.

Military aspects of direct confrontation between the Russia and NATO

A direct military clash between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and NATO is inevitable, and there are three important ascpets here.

The first. It would be better if it happens on the territory of former Ukraine. This could be, for example, an attack against the Poles who could dare to invade Volyn, or against American and German crews operating precision-guided missile weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, tanks and aircraft (to be delivered). A crushing blow against the NATO military is all that Russia needs here, and Gerasimov was appointed to accomplish the mission. After all, he holds keys to both the Strategic Missile Forces and the nuclear potential.

Secondly, Russia needs to deter the United States from delivering a preventive nuclear strike. To this end, Russia announced on Jan. 16 that Poseidon nuclear torpedo ammunition for the Belgorod nuclear submarine was ready.

Citing a source, TASS news agency said that the tests of the main components of the state-of-the-art underwater vehicle, including its nuclear power plant, have been successfully completed.

NATO understands that there is no way to stop the underwater drone approaching a target at a depth of one kilometre at a speed of 200 km/h carrying a nuclear warhead with a capacity of up to 100 megatons.

Its explosion will create a giant wave up to 500 meters high off the coast, for example, the British Isles. Despite physical destruction, the wave will bring strong radiation and destroy every living being on its way. The British Isles will be turned into Deserted Radioactive British Isles.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate armed with hypersonic Zirkon missiles is on a combat mission as well.

"Let her anchor herself some 100 miles off the coast, closer to the Potomac River,” Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, wrote on his Telegram channel.

There is also the third part of the nuclear triad — Tu-160, Tu-95MC and Tu-22M3 missile carriers. NATO also has no weapons against them either.

Also read: Ukraine strikes Russian nuclear triad

Thirdly, the Russians need to be prepared for a hot war with NATO. President Putin has calculated everything, although it may appear at first glance that he may make strange "one step forward, two steps back" decisions.

Russia will be eventually freed from the fate of being buried by globalism in the backyards of the Western world. The West only sees Russia as a gas station, but it appears that it is the "exceptional" state that is going to accept the new terms of the new emerging world.