No existing arms system is capable of intercepting Russia's doomsday weapon - the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defence Magazine, said in an interview with The Izvestia.
According to him, Poseidon underwater nuclear-cable vehicles were designed to strike coastal areas of a potential enemy with a high yield nuclear warhead. This vehicle can destroy enemy targets in the event of a large-scale nuclear war.
The Poseidon torpedo can deliver a nuclear warhead at any distance, whereas the depth, at which the nuclear torpedo travels, excludes a possibility of its interception.
On January 16, a TASS source said that the first Poseidon nuclear super torpedo for the Belgorod nuclear submarine was manufactured in Russia. In January, the nuclear submarine crew completed a series of drop tests of the Poseidon nuclear torpedo mock-up.
In July 2022, Sevmash Enterprise delivered the K-329 Belgorod special-purpose nuclear submarine of project 09852 to the Russian Navy. The Belgorod submarine will be used to carry Poseidon nuclear torpedoes.
