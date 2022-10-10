Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance

On Monday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a crushing blow to decision-making renters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as energy and transport infrastructure in almost all regions, large cities and industrial centers of Ukraine.

According to the Kyiv regime, as many as eleven important infrastructure facilities in eight regions of Ukraine, including in Kyiv, were damaged. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged to prepare "for temporary interruptions in electricity, water supplies and communications."

The attack came as coordinated and prepared. It was conducted three days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. Moscow took a pause for the report of the head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin to President Vladimir Putin about the attack and analyze how to proceed.

It became clear from the expression on Putin's face during Bastrykin's report that the decision had been made.

Kyiv sentences its people to death

The Kyiv regime was asking for a retaliatory strike, arranging terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation. Now Ukraine wants to show as many victims as possible to push as many UN members as possible to declaring Russia a terrorist state, as the West earlier suggested.

The Kyiv regime was hoping that the West would take the struggle for Ukraine seriously, and the world would rush to help with more and more sanctions against Russia.

However, Moscow will prove the opposite to the world. The October 10 attacks have marked the beginning of the end of Ukraine as a quasi-state.

Ukraine is waiting for instructions from the West

The Kyiv regime is waiting for instructions from the West. Thus, Alexei Arestovich said that within two or three days the West would adopt new sanctions against Russia and expand the range of weapons supplied. According to him, "the Russian Aerospace Forces now have 80 fewer missiles."

Soon after the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Ukraine released post stamps with the image of the burning bridge. Today, however, there is no place fo euphoria. Everyone in Kyiv could see with their own eyes that the sky over the Ukrainian capital had no defence at all.

According to Legitimny Telegram channel, which refers to its sources, Volodymyr Zelensky was to conduct urgent meetings on such topics as:

crisis in the energy system,

difficulties in maintaining the army at the front,

Russian offensive,

massive missile attack on strategic infrastructure,

hospital crisis,

panic mood,

lack of air defense,

appeals to the UN,

appeals to partners to provide more weapons, air defenses,

appeals to partners to close the sky over Ukraine.

It appears that Russia readies a major offensive along the entire front line. Moscow has achieved an agreement on the deployment of the joint regional grouping of troops with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to Alexander Khodakovsky, the commander of the Russian Armed Forces, "the neighbors (Belarus) will have two battalions from the mobilized ones — they are going to the active unit with good offer personnel, infrastructure and combat experience."

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, said that the approach to the special military operation has changed with a hope that the pace of the operation will not slow down.

In the morning of October 10, Russia conducted a massive attack on Ukraine, striking critical and military infrastructure in almost all regions of Ukraine, including large cities — Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Lviv, Ternopil, Sumy, Khmelnitsky and many others.

Blackouts were reported due to the failure of thermal power plants. In Kyiv and Lviv, the main thermal power plants were stopped. The Burshtynska thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, was also hit.

Subway was stopped in Kyiv and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Railways warned of possible train delays due to the damage to the contact network.

The number of explosions indicates that the Ukrainian air defense failed to cope with the attack. It appears that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance.