Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue

Russian President Putin accused the Kyiv authorities of the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"The data from forensic and other specialists, as well as operational information, indicate that the explosion on October 8 was a terrorist act. It was a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia's critical civilian infrastructure. It is also obvious that it was the Ukrainian special services that organised and conducted the terrorist act,” Putin said.

In addition, the Russian president accused Ukraine of acts of nuclear terrorism — the shelling of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) nuclear power plant and attempts to sabotage the Kursk nuclear power plant.

"The special services of Ukraine have also carried out three terrorist acts against the Kursk NPP in Russia, having exploded high-voltage lines of the power plant a number of times. Three of such lines were damaged at once as a result of the third attack. The damage was eliminated as soon as possible, no serious consequences followed," Puin said.

The Russian president also spoke about the attempts of the Ukrainian authorities to blow up a sections of the Turkish Stream gas transmission system.

"The Kyiv regime has actually put itself on the same level with international terrorist groups, most infamous groups. It is simply impossible to leave such crimes unanswered any longer," Putin stated.

The President said that the Russian troops struck a massive blow on energy, military command and communications facilities in Ukraine.