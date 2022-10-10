World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue

Russia

Russian President Putin accused the Kyiv authorities of the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue

"The data from forensic and other specialists, as well as operational information, indicate that the explosion on October 8 was a terrorist act. It was a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia's critical civilian infrastructure. It is also obvious that it was the Ukrainian special services that organised and conducted the terrorist act,” Putin said.

In addition, the Russian president accused Ukraine of acts of nuclear terrorism — the shelling of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) nuclear power plant and attempts to sabotage the Kursk nuclear power plant.

"The special services of Ukraine have also carried out three terrorist acts against the Kursk NPP in Russia, having exploded high-voltage lines of the power plant a number of times. Three of such lines were damaged at once as a result of the third attack. The damage was eliminated as soon as possible, no serious consequences followed," Puin said.

The Russian president also spoke about the attempts of the Ukrainian authorities to blow up a sections of the Turkish Stream gas transmission system.

"The Kyiv regime has actually put itself on the same level with international terrorist groups, most infamous groups. It is simply impossible to leave such crimes unanswered any longer," Putin stated.

The President said that the Russian troops struck a massive blow on energy, military command and communications facilities in Ukraine.

"If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia's response will be tough. It will correspond to the level of threats to the Russian Federation. No one should have any doubts about this,” the president concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos

Ukraine has suffered significant damage in just a couple of hours. Attacks on critical infrastructure continue, Ilya Kiva, former Ukrainian MP wrote

Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko US in need of propaganda nuclear strike Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Crimea Bridge explosion: Two road sections partially collapse
Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel
Putin and Zelensky agree to attend G20 summit in Indonesia
US in need of propaganda nuclear strike
Alexander Lukashenko gives Vladimir Putin tractor for birthday
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy