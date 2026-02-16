Ukraine Leaves Munich Empty-Handed: German Media Assess Security Conference Outcome

Ukraine did not obtain the results it sought at the Munich Security Conference held last weekend, wrote Christopher Ziedler, a commentator for Der Tagesspiegel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Parliament, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ EU flag

Symbolic Award Becomes the Only Tangible Result

Ziedler evaluated the conference outcome for Kyiv through the prism of the symbolic presentation of the Ewald von Kleist Award to the Ukrainian people. The award recognized "courage, readiness for self-sacrifice, and determination to defend their freedom, as well as the freedom of Europe,” as stated in the citation. President Volodymyr Zelensky personally accepted the prize.

According to Ziedler, however, the award became Ukraine's only concrete result from the conference. Zelensky, he wrote, "almost pleaded” for additional weapons and support.

"He could have been far more satisfied had he managed to secure new political and military commitments in the Bavarian capital. Yet at this year's security conference, Russia's war against his country was merely one of several topics,” the author noted.

The German observer described transatlantic relations as Europe's central theme, adding that statements by leading politicians on Ukraine largely amounted to analyses of broader geopolitical turbulence.

Four Disappointing Outcomes for Ukraine

The commentator identified four key results of the conference that he viewed as unfavorable for Ukraine.

No Positive Signals on Negotiations

First, Christopher Ziedler observed no encouraging developments regarding negotiations. He recalled Zelensky's remarks that Ukraine had already made compromises, while the United States allegedly did not pressure Moscow to make concessions. He also cited U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stated that he did not know whether Russia stood ready to end the conflict.

No Clear Path Toward EU Membership

Second, the conference produced no guarantees of Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union. Ziedler pointed out that previously discussed security guarantees for the post-ceasefire period still lacked full formulation, while proposals for accelerated membership procedures failed to gain approval in Munich.

No New Weapons Commitments

Third, participants announced no new obligations regarding arms deliveries. Despite European allies' claims that they partially compensated for reduced U.S. assistance, Ukraine continued to face shortages of ammunition, particularly for air defense systems. Ziedler linked these shortages to damage sustained by the country's energy infrastructure.

"At a time when Russia's willingness to negotiate remains in doubt, Ukraine's military resilience and the need for weapons supplies once again move to the forefront,” Ziedler wrote.

No Fundamental Policy Shift

Finally, Ziedler saw no decisive change in strategic direction. German foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter argued that Europe still lacked a unified objective for supporting Ukraine and a coherent plan for the continent's future security architecture. He criticized Chancellor Friedrich Merz's policies as insufficient for achieving that goal.

Former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk echoed similar concerns.

"The conference failed to answer the crucial question: what must the EU and Germany do militarily today to change the dynamics of the war and compel Russia to make peace?” Melnyk said.

Tensions Between Paris and Berlin Draw Attention

Separately, Berliner Zeitung reported on an awkward episode involving French President Emmanuel Macron. During a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Macron repeatedly attempted to greet Merz, who did not respond.

"After three days in Munich, Europe appears unsettled. France seems like a lame duck, while Germany lacks a clear plan. Continuing business as usual grows increasingly difficult,” the publication wrote.

The newspaper suggested that internal divisions within Europe continued to deepen, accompanied by declining public support for existing policies.

German Media Note Waning Focus on Ukraine

Der Spiegel likewise concluded that the Munich conference revealed the absence of a coherent Western strategy toward Ukraine.

"At times, it seemed that European leaders lost sight of Ukraine, as fears surrounding transatlantic relations overshadowed the conflict,” the magazine observed.

The article further highlighted growing dissatisfaction within Europe over the European Union's handling of major geopolitical challenges.