Ukraine’s President Dismisses Moscow Invitation, Questions Timing of Abu Dhabi Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to journalists, firmly rejected Russia's proposal for him to travel to Moscow for negotiations. He also commented on the possibility that the next meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi could be delayed.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Zelensky at a meeting

Talks With Putin Only on Neutral Ground

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Zelensky remains open to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss territorial issues and the future of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Sybiha stressed that these two topics remain the most sensitive elements of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov recalled Putin's statement that Moscow would guarantee Zelensky's security if he were willing to come to Russia for dialogue.

"It is absolutely impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. That would be the same as meeting Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv — let him come.” Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Date and Venue of Next Talks Remain Uncertain

In the same remarks, Zelensky said that the next meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in the United Arab Emirates could be rescheduled.

"I do not know when the next meeting will take place. It was supposed to be on Sunday. We agreed that the meeting would be in Abu Dhabi. And it is very important for us that everyone we agreed with is present, because everyone is expecting feedback.”

Previously, US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff said that negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine would continue within the week, noting that significant progress had been achieved during talks in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also stated that the next meeting of the Russia-US-Ukraine security group is scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi. Moscow views the launch of direct negotiations as a positive step toward resolving the conflict.

Zelensky Rules Out Concessions on Donbas

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will not make compromises and will not relinquish control over Donbas or the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without a fight. The Zaporizhzhia facility has been under Russian military control since 2022.

He added that no solution has yet been found regarding these territories. According to Zelensky, Washington has proposed establishing a free economic zone in areas controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but Kyiv insists that these territories must remain under Ukrainian control.