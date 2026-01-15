World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump Says Moscow Ready for Deal as Kremlin Blames Kyiv for Stalemate

Kremlin Agrees With Trump: Zelensky Slowing Ukraine Conflict Settlement
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has agreed with remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is holding back the settlement of the conflict. Peskov commented on the statement in remarks reported by RIA Novosti.

Moscow
Moscow
"Here we can agree. This is indeed the case,” the Kremlin's official representative said, commenting on the White House leader's remarks.

Moscow Signals Continued Openness to Negotiations

Peskov emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to a political settlement of the conflict. He added that Moscow's position on the issue remains well known to both Washington and Kyiv.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia has repeatedly outlined its readiness to engage in dialogue, while the obstacles to progress stem from the Ukrainian side.

Trump Says Kyiv Lags Behind Moscow on Deal

Earlier, President Donald Trump said that Moscow already stands ready to reach an agreement on Ukraine, while Kyiv continues to hesitate. He shared this assessment in an interview with Reuters.

"I think he is ready to make a deal,” Trump said about President Vladimir Putin. "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal.”

When asked why US-led negotiations have so far failed to resolve the conflict, Trump responded directly by naming Volodymyr Zelensky. Pressed on why he believes the Ukrainian president is delaying talks, Trump replied that Zelensky finds it difficult to reach that point politically.

