Lavrov Signals Russia’s Readiness for Talks With Trump Envoys as Macron’s Rhetoric Dismissed

World

Russia has confirmed its readiness to engage in direct contacts with US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while dismissing French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about dialogue with Moscow as public posturing.

USA and Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is prepared for contacts with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, emphasizing that such engagement would be welcomed if Washington shows genuine interest.

"We are open to contacts with Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner," Lavrov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin has already met with Witkoff and that Moscow would approach a new meeting with understanding.

According to Lavrov, Russia's position remains consistent and pragmatic, and any initiative from the United States would be met constructively.

"I am confident that if they show such interest, it will be met with understanding," the foreign minister stressed.

Sources cited by Bloomberg reported that Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow in the near future for talks with President Putin. However, the timing of the visit has not yet been finalized and could be delayed due to ongoing protests in Iran.

Lavrov Criticizes Macron's Statements

Lavrov also commented on remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding his willingness to restore dialogue with the Russian leader, dismissing them as lacking real substance.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Namibian Minister of International Relations Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Lavrov said Macron's statements were aimed at public effect rather than genuine diplomacy.

"This is work for the audience — what I would call microphone or megaphone diplomacy, which has never led to anything good," Lavrov stated.

Europe's Shifting Signals Toward Moscow

Earlier reports indicated that several European leaders are considering renewed dialogue with Moscow, marking a notable departure from the European Union's long-standing strategy of sustained confrontation with Russia.

According to these assessments, discussions about restoring contacts with Russia reflect growing doubts within Europe about the effectiveness of policies based solely on political pressure and isolation.

Lavrov's remarks underline Moscow's readiness for substantive dialogue with Washington while signaling skepticism toward rhetorical gestures from European leaders that are not backed by concrete actions.

