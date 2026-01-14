Peace Talks Intensify: Witkoff and Kushner Could Meet Putin in Moscow

Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner are planning a possible visit to Moscow in the near future for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

According to the agency's interlocutors, the visit could take place as early as January. However, a final decision has not yet been made, and the timing may shift depending on developments in the Middle East, particularly around Iran.

During the proposed meeting, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to present updated drafts of peace settlement plans aimed at ending the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. The discussions are also expected to cover security guarantees that the United States and European countries could provide to Ukraine, as well as frameworks for post-war reconstruction.

According to Bloomberg, Washington views the talks as an opportunity to align positions on long-term stability arrangements following a potential ceasefire.

Previous Moscow Talks and Unresolved Issues

Witkoff and Kushner previously visited Moscow in early December, where they held talks with senior Russian officials. Yuri Ushakov, an aide to President Putin, described those discussions as productive and substantive.

"The conversation was very useful, constructive, and quite substantive,” Ushakov said.

At the same time, Ushakov noted that no compromise was reached on territorial issues, which he described as the most critical point for the Russian side.

Following their Moscow visit, Witkoff and Kushner participated in several rounds of consultations with European partners focused on Ukraine, seeking to coordinate positions and assess the feasibility of proposed settlement frameworks.

Europe Pushes for Its Own Negotiator

Meanwhile, European governments are increasingly calling for the European Union to appoint its own negotiator to engage directly with Moscow on Ukraine. According to Politico, several EU officials and diplomats fear that the United States could reach a bilateral understanding with Russia without sufficient European involvement.

France and Italy are among the strongest supporters of appointing an EU negotiator, a proposal that has reportedly gained backing from the European Commission and several other member states.

Supporters argue that Europe can safeguard its core positions — including Ukraine's potential future NATO membership — only if the EU has a formal seat at the negotiating table.

Sources cited by Politico note that key aspects of the proposed role remain undecided, including whether the negotiator would represent only the EU or a broader "coalition of the willing,” potentially involving the United Kingdom and other partners.