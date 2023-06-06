World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Burn, German Leopard tanks, burn

Incidents » Conflicts

The Russian Defence Ministry published a video showing the destruction of a German Leopard tank that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used during the offensive on June 4-6 in the area of ​​the Vremevsky ledge (at the junction of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People's Republic).

In the video, one can hear a Russian military man saying:

"What kind of an apparatus is this? Well, let's work on that one."

According to Militarist Telegram channel, the video captured the first ever reliable case of the destruction of the Leopard-2 tank by helicopter-carried Ataka ATGM (anti-tank guided missile).

Andrey Suzdaltsev pointed out on Telegram that, judging by the elongated turret, that was indeed a German Leopard-2 in the frame — "the best Western tank".

"The tank was destroyed by the soldiers of the Russian army, which, in principle, is traditional and even customary: the Russians burn German tanks. Did anyone really expect it to be different? By the way, it's burning well…,” the political scientist wrote.

Readovka Telegram channel said that "those who learned to drive the tank in Germany took off into the sky together with the turret."

"This tank symbolised Ukraine's hope for a 'turn of events' at the front. The Patriot air defence system that personified the security of the Ukrainian sky had to experience the same fate. The faith in the successful counteroffensive evaporates along with NATO flagship arms," the authors believe.

Germany makes history repeat itself

Eighty-two years after Hitler's war of annihilation against the Soviet Union, German tanks attack Russia again. It is not only tanks as Germany transferred the following weapons to Ukraine:

  • Marder armoured vehicles,
  • Gepard anti-aircraft tanks,
  • Biber and Bergepanzer armoured personnel carriers,
  • 14 self-propelled howitzers 2000,
  • anti-aircraft missile systems IRIS-T SLM.

"We have delivered everything we had: anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, mines, weapons, tons of munitions and non-lethal assistance,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Canadian publication The Globe and Mail.

According to Bundeswehr General Carsten Breuer, Ukraine's support is a top priority of the department.

"I have no war weariness, but an almost unstoppable will not only to end this war, but to win it,” Breuer said.

There will be more than just burning Leopards

Russia's new battle with Germany at the hands of Ukrainian soldiers has far-reaching historical and political consequences.

On the anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that German tanks were threatening Russia again. Moscow knows how to respond, he also said.

"It's not going to come down to the use of armoured vehicles only. A modern war with Russia will be completely different for them,” Putin stressed out.

Burn, German Leopard tanks, burn Lyuba Lulko
