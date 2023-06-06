Video shows destruction of German Leopard tanks in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry showed the destruction of foreign armoured vehicles including Leopard tanks in Ukraine.

The video was published on June 6 on the official Telegram channel of the department.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that over the past day, the Russian troops destroyed eight German Leopards and 24 other tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with three French AMX-10s among them.