German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth

Moscow sees the tank supplies competition among NATO countries as an escalation of hostilities. On February 2, speaking in Volgograd at a concert in honour of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Putin said that German tanks threaten Russia again.

"Unbelievable, but true: German Leopard tanks with crosses on them are threatening us again. Yet again, they are going to fight against us on the land of Ukraine through the hands of Hitler's descendants - through the hands of Bandera supporters,” Putin said.

Moscow is not sending tanks to the border of those states that drag European countries in the new war against Russia. However, Moscow knows how to respond.

"The modern war with Russia will be completely different for them," Putin said.

German tanks with crosses on them bother and disturb the genetic memory of both Russian soldiers and civilian population.

Deliveries of heavy Leopard and Abrams tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of up to 100-150 combat vehicles are scheduled for April.

When announcing the supplies of 31 Abrams tanks, US President Joe Biden said that the Ukrainians were preparing for a counteroffensive. The White House hopes that the arms transfer will help Ukraine take over the lost territories, including Crimea.

Western journalists already started talking about an opportunity for strikes on Russian targets with the help of long-range missiles. The next step was defined as well — closing the sky over Western Ukraine. Until recently, they have excluded such a possibility, but this is how they discussed a possibility of tank supplies as well.

As conceived by the Pentagon, tanks help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia with a view to reach the Crimea. It is obvious that the offensive must be thwarted, otherwise there will be heavy losses.

NATO tanks will not even reach AFU units

Russia must take every effort not to let NATO tanks be delivered to the Ukrainian troops.

We would like to believe that the Russian command of the special operation understands such a need. The Russian forces have organised additional operations at the fronts in the Zaporizhzhia region and in the Donetsk People's Republic, in the direction of Vuhledar. It was reported that the Russian troops entered the city and took control of the highway leading from Pokrovsky to Vuhledar.

Immediately after Biden announced Washington's readiness to supply Abrams tanks, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a drone attack in the direction of Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk (at an industrial enterprise), as well as in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Kherson region, in Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.

Afterwards, on January 26, about six Tu-95s took off from the Murmansk region and launched missiles on targets in Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat said. Attacks were confirmed in Odessa (presumably, on a substation in Usatovo), Vinnytsia and the region, Kyiv region (possibly on the Kyiv pumped storage power plant, Darnitskaya thermal power plant or a car repair plant).

Destroying the energy system and military bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is far from being enough. The prime goal is to prevent the arrival of NATO tanks to Ukrainian military units. They must be destroyed at border checkpoints as they cross the Ukrainian border and change the railway gauge.

The next goal of the special operation is Odessa

The more assistance Ukraine receives from the West, the wider the borders of the special operation expand. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel that "the Kyiv regime will soon have no outlet to the sea." One may assume that the Russian forces will take control of the city of Odessa.

Reference: During the Great Patriotic War, Nazi Germany used Tiger tanks that were marked with Wehrmacht symbols — Balkenkreuz crosses.