Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions

Vladimir Putin, having visited the zone of the special military operation in former Ukraine, made it clear that decisive times were coming.

Putin visits special operation zone

Putin came to the zone of the special operation without Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The President Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnieper group of troops in the Kherson region with an inspection, where he listened to reports from:

Commander of the Airborne Forces, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky,

Commander of the Dnieper group, Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich,

and other military officials.

The absence of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov gave an opportunity to military commanders to deliver unbiased reports to President Vladimir Putin. In addition, as Kremlin spokesman Peskov said, the emergence of Russia's top officials in one place would create too many risks.

Putin also visited Luhansk and listened to reports from the Commander of the Vostok National Guard troops in the LPR, General of the Army Alexander Lapin. Putin congratulated the military on Easter and presented them with an icon — a replica of the one that "belonged to one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire."

The purpose of Putin's visit

The President personally checked the combat readiness before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south and in the Svatovo region in the LPR. On the eve of the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, it is vital for the Russian forces to stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It would also be good to counterattack, take Bakhmut and other Russian territories in the south and in the LPR.

It is also important to raise the morale of the Russian troops. We would not say that it is low, but soldiers expect more decisive action from the command.

It is worthy of note that Putin's trip to the zone of the special operation took place soon after Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu's visit to Russia. Undoubtedly, Russia and China reached certain agreements that would be useful for the Russian forces.

Putin's inspection came as a message to the West: the Russian Federation will not give up on the new territories as their were enshrined in the Constitution as Russian Federation entities. Putin's earlier visit to Mariupol was held in the same context.

The fact that Putin talked to Generals Teplinskiy and Lapin, who were criticized for the retreat from Kherson, means that there were no discrepancies left in the Russian Army command.

The icon that Putin gifted is also of special significance. As you know, there are no unbelievers in trenches. Russia's great commander Alexander Suvorov used to say: "God is leading us, He is our general!"