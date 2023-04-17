Chinese Defence Minister speaks about new era of relations with Russia

Chinese Defence Minister: Russia-China relations enter new era

The strong relationship that binds Russia and China surpasses Cold War-era military and political alliances, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 17.

The Chinese official said that the relations between the two countries were very stable. He also said that they were built on principles of non-alignment and non-opposition to a third party.

Beijing and Moscow actively develop cooperation in practical areas, Li Shangfu noted. According to the politician, there is a new era in the relations between China and Russia.

During the meeting with the Russian leader, the head of the Chinese Defense Ministry spoke about the strategic importance of relations between Beijing and Moscow. China has been Russia's top trading partner for 13 years, he said.

"Our countries, our armed forces have over 70 years of history, and they have been getting stronger day by day,” Li Shangfu said.

The Chinese Defence Minister also said that he was visiting Russia as part of the agreements that Russian and Chinese leaders concluded during Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow in March.

Li Shangfu also said that it was hist first trip abroad since he took over as Chinese defense minister.

During the meeting with the Russian leader, Li Shangfu said that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin had already held 40 meetings.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu is paying an official visit to Russia on April 16-19. This is his first trip outside China since being appointed head of the Chinese Defence Ministry in March 2023.