Kremlin comments on reports about Putin visiting Kherson region and LPR

On April 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Kherson region and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

Reports about a different day of Putin's trip to the new regions were erroneous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Journalists asked Peskov to comment on earlier reports that said that Putin's trip took place a few days before the footage of it was aired on state television.

"The President, when he was presenting an icon, said that it was Easter in Russia. But Easter lasts for 40 days. Now it's Easter week. They mistakenly picked on that phrase and started building theories," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Putin was increasing the frequency of his visits to the new Russian regions. He checks headquarters, receives operational information about the progress of the special operation, etc, he specified.

All this is the routine work of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Peskov concluded.

"President Putin's trips to the Kherson region and the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as his meetings at Dnieper and Vostok headquarters were not prepared in advance,” the Kremlin also said.

Reports about Putin's trip to the Kherson region and the LPR appeared in the morning of Tuesday, April 18. In the Kherson direction, Putin listened to the report from the commander of the Airborne Forces, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky. In the LPR, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin and other senior officers reported to Putin about the situation in the combat zone.

In December 2022, Putin visited the joint headquarters of the military branches participating in the special operation.