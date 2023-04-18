World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin comments on reports about Putin visiting Kherson region and LPR

Russia

On April 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Kherson region and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

Kremlin comments on reports about Putin visiting Kherson region and LPR

Reports about a different day of Putin's trip to the new regions were erroneous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Journalists asked Peskov to comment on earlier reports that said that Putin's trip took place a few days before the footage of it was aired on state television.

"The President, when he was presenting an icon, said that it was Easter in Russia. But Easter lasts for 40 days. Now it's Easter week. They mistakenly picked on that phrase and started building theories," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Putin was increasing the frequency of his visits to the new Russian regions. He checks headquarters, receives operational information about the progress of the special operation, etc, he specified.

All this is the routine work of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Peskov concluded.

"President Putin's trips to the Kherson region and the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as his meetings at Dnieper and Vostok headquarters were not prepared in advance,” the Kremlin also said.

Reports about Putin's trip to the Kherson region and the LPR appeared in the morning of Tuesday, April 18. In the Kherson direction, Putin listened to the report from the commander of the Airborne Forces, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky. In the LPR, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin and other senior officers reported to Putin about the situation in the combat zone.

In December 2022, Putin visited the joint headquarters of the military branches participating in the special operation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Putin in Kherson
Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
German Leopard tanks come out of order in Ukraine

Ukraine has encountered problems in mastering German Leopard tanks due to the poor quality of supplies from the West

Germany's Leopard tanks fail miserably in Ukraine
Russian forces strike massive blow targeting AFU positions
Video shows Russian forces striking AFU positions
Elimination of Volodymyr Zelensky will be a win-win to all
Ukrainian forces to go on counteroffensive on April 30 - Newswek
Both Ukraine and the West prepared to annihilate Zelensky Lyuba Lulko Biggest Secret of the Trump Trial Revealed Guy Somerset Autism: Out of the shadows, onto the world stage Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Foreign journalists work on provocative report about Russian military in Zaporizhzhia
Russian aircraft to strike targets in the Pacific Ocean
Chinese Defence Minister speaks about new era of relations with Russia
Chinese Defence Minister speaks about new era of relations with Russia
Last materials
Russian forces strike massive blow targeting AFU positions
Vladimir Kara Murza case: 25 years for treason and fake news
Both Ukraine and the West prepared to annihilate Zelensky
Germany's Leopard tanks fail miserably in Ukraine
Russian rocket aircraft to strike mock enemy targets in Pacific Ocean
Newsweek: Ukrainian counteroffensive scheduled for April 30
French journalists in Zaporizhzhia work on anti-Russian provocation
Russia and Ukraine hold large Easter exchange of prisoners of war
Chinese Defence Minister: Russia-China relations enter new era
Biggest Secret of the Trump Trial Revealed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X