Surovikin's five principles will cause Ukraine to disappear like smoke in the wind

Sergei Surovikin's new military strategy will eventually sweep the Kyiv regime away, The Financial Times said. The US-based publication listed five principles that Russia uses in its opposition to Kyiv and the West.

Thus, the principles of the Russian commander of the special operation in Ukraine include:

Reliance on the independent defense industry;

Hybrid war in information space;

Improved command management;

Undermining public support for the Kyiv regime;

Economic and energy impact on Ukraine.

Russia is trying to get away from dependence on imported microchips. In addition, Moscow needs huge stockpiles of weapons and participation in military coalitions. Russia already cooperates with Iran, China and even North Korea — these countries are known for their highly developed defence industries.

The West also needs a general positive picture of itself. However, the situation does not appear to be as bright as the West would like it to be: sending more than $40 billion and Patriot systems to Ukraine raises tensions inside the Western society.

Here is a picture of inflates rates in European countries:

Estonia — 21%,

Lithuania — 17.6%,

Latvia — 16.5%,

the Netherlands — 12%,

Italy — 11.8%,

Belgium — 9.5%,

Spain — 8.8%,

Austria — 5.1%.

After his appointment as the commander of the special operation in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin improved logistics, combined arms tactics and middle management.

He pulled the Russian troops out of Kherson having shortened the line of contact and made Russia's positions advantageous and safe. He also switched from large-scale fighting to coordinated attacks. Such everlasting hostilities are extremely painful for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have to retreat to defensive lines in Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, and then further to Kyiv. This will greatly boost the morale of the Russian troops.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are unable to take the land bridge that runs along the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov and links Russia with the Crimea, The Financial Times said.

The Ukrainian society is tired of the conflict. People want peace, and the West can clearly see that the Kyiv regime has been losing support, Gallup said.

The war of attrition has caused an immense blow to the Ukrainian economy.

"Russia's military and political strategy is to distance Ukraine from the West and scatter it to the winds," Marc Galeotti, a senior fellow at the Institute of International Relations from Prague said.

Endless injections of funds into Ukraine that has become hopelessly dependent on the United States yield nothing. Attempts to make Russia pay a staggering amount of more than $1 trillion allegedly for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure are even more pointless, the authors of the article conclude.