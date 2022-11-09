Chechnya's Kadyrov: General Surovikin made wise and far-sighted decision

Army General Sergei Surovikin, the Commander of the special military operation in Ukraine, who decided to set up defense along the left bank of the Dnieper, has made the right, albeit difficult choice. He had to choose between meaningless sacrifices and people's lives, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, Kherson is a difficult region where there is no possibility of regular ammo supplies.

"Why wasn't this done from the first days of the special operation? This is another question. In this difficult situation, the general has made a wise and far-sighted decision. He evacuated civilians and ordered the troops to regroup," Kadyrov said.

The head of Chechnya noted that Chechen fighters participating in the special operation confirmed the complexity of the fighting in this area.

"Yes, we could keep it, we could arrange supplies, at least something, but numerous human lives would be the price. Such a forecast is not good for us," Kadyrov said, adding that Surovikin acted as a military general who was not afraid of criticism.

Earlier it was reported that Army General Sergei Surovikin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu found it expedient to arrange defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. Shoigu ordered to pull back the troops. Surovikin replied that it would be done in the near future.