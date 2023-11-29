World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Europe invites Russia to dialogue within the OSCE. What will Lavrov say to the West?

World » Europe

Europe has recognised the need for negotiations with Russia to discuss the security system on the continent. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is going to Macedonia for meetings with colleagues within the OSCE.

Europe invites Russia to dialogue within the OSCE. What will Lavrov say to the West?
Photo: Wikipedia

Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine after the West refused to provide written guarantees for the security of the Russian Federation.

On Wednesday, November 29, it was announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the meeting of OSCE foreign ministers (Organization for Security and Cooperation) on November 30 — December 1. This will be Russia's first contact with the OSCE since the start of the special military operation.

The OSCE previously took a pro-Ukrainian position in mediation operations in Donbass. Before the start of the operation, Russia decided to withdraw staff from the OSCE mission in Donbass and opposed extending the mission mandate on the whole.

A year ago, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with TF1 that the future European security should include guarantees for Russia. It appears that the process in this direction is about to start now.

To ensure Lavrov's arrival in Skopje, Bulgaria and North Macedonia promised to open their airspace.

Why does the West want to start talking to Russia?

The West has not achieved its goals in the proxy war with the Russian Federation in Ukraine. The Global South does not support the West, and Westerners fear that all the weapons that Russia has been producing lately in increasingly large quantities will eventually be aimed at them.

Indeed, conflicts may spark on the territory of the former Yugoslavia, Transnistria, Georgia, Belarus (aggression of Poland).

Four countries oppose Russia's participation

As soon as Lavrov's participation was confirmed, foreign ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia canceled their visits to Skopje.

According to them, the participation of the Russian delegation in the summit may "legitimise Russia the aggressor,” as well as "downplay the brutal crimes that Russia is committing.” The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of creating "an existential crisis within the OSCE.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on November 29 that Moscow was observing the efforts that a number of Western countries were making to stop Russia from participating in the OSCE meeting. According to her, Lavrov will hold a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings. There is a precedent: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing at the BRICS summit in October. Orban told Putin during the meeting that "Hungary never wanted confrontation with Russia.”

Indicatively, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg refused to give advice to OSCE summit organisers regarding Sergei Lavrov's participation.

According to Reuters, US Presidential National Security Adviser Antony Blinken will also take part in the meeting, although he does not plan to hold a meeting with Sergei Lavrov.

What is Lavrov going to say?

It goes without saying that the Ukrainian crisis is going to dominate the summit agenda. Lavrov will be ready to fully explain Russia's position and how Moscow sees the end of the conflict.

Judging by his latest statements, Russia is not interested in a truce just for the sake of a truce, since it will give the Kyiv regime an opportunity to try to save itself and rearm. The West is a non-negotiable party. This means that the West must take real steps, but not declarative statements for the process of negotiations to start.

It appears that it goes about a decision to cease arms supplies to Ukraine.

The OSCE is a regional security-oriented intergovernmental organisation composed of member states from Europe, North America and Asia. The OSCE deals with such issues as arms control, human rights, freedom of the press and free and fair elections. The OSCE was founded in 1975: its predecessors came together during the Cold War to form a forum for discussions between the Western and Eastern blocs.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Viktor Orban remains the main obstacle to Ukraine's path to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban remains true to himself. He puts the interests of Hungary and its citizens above everything else. The rest of Europe will wait

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU
Kyrylo Budanov's wife poisoned with heavy metals in Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov's wife suffers poisoning in Ukraine
Putin: Russia stops the West from developing its exceptionalism
China ready for peaceful Taiwan talks, but warns of war
Europe invites Russia to dialogue within the OSCE. What will Lavrov say to the West? Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine may use biological weapons as counteroffensive fails
Russian model and her daughter killed in Turkey
Russian authorities to take stringent measures against illegal migrants
Russian authorities to take stringent measures against illegal migrants
Last materials
The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond)
Rescuers put enormous effort to save six horses that fall through ice
Doctors remove unexploded ammo from soldier's body
Vladislav Surkov: Ukraine dreams of Minsk-3, but Russia not going there again
The Voice Russia winner Nargiz: 'Good Russians are dead Russians'
Russian model and her daughter killed in Turkey
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU
Ukraine may use biological weapons as counteroffensive fails
Putin: The West wants to dismember and plunder Russia
China warns Taiwan: Independence means war
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X