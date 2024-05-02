World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ukraine starts striking Russian railway infrastructure

Ukrainian drones attack Russian railway infrastructure

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine started targeting Russian railway infrastructure. Ukrainian drones attacked traction and transformer substations in Oryol and Kursk regions of Russia overnight.

Ukrainian drones attack Russian railway infrastructure
Photo: flickr.com by Les Chatfield is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

The attack began at around 11:00 p. m. when drones struck traction substations located near the Ponyri and Svoboda stations in the Kursk region. In about 15 minutes, Ukraine attacked traction substations located on the Zmievka-Glazunovka section in the Oryol region. Transformer substations also came under attack.

As a result of the strikes, an emergency power outage occurred at Zmievka and Glazunovka stations. The outages caused delays for two trains traveling from Moscow to Belgorod and Lgov. No on was hurt.

A total of 12 Ukrainian drones were shot down on the night of Thursday, May 2, in five regions of Russia, the Ministry of Defence reported. Five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over the Bryansk region, three over the Krasnodar region, two over the Rostov region, and one each over Kursk and Belgorod regions. 

Russian officials said that Ukraine again tried to commit terrorist attacks on the Russian territory.

Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov said that energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attacks.

Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoyt said that as a result of the drone attack on May 2, power lines in the village of Ponyri were damaged.

Explosions also occurred in the sky over the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Territory. Russian air defence and electronic warfare systems suppressed Ukrainian UAVs that were heading towards an oil refinery. According to eyewitnesses, the drones were forced to land several kilometres away.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces strike railway station packed with military men in Ukraine

On April 25, at about 16:40, the Russian forces struck the railway station in Balakleya in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region

Russia strikes railway station in Ukraine as military men disembark from train
China dumps Treasuries and buys gold getting ready for war with US
China prepares for war with US by selling Fed bonds and buying gold
Kyiv makes millions of refugees loyal to Russia by banning them from consular services
Italy startled by Putin's decision to temporarily transfer Ariston Russia to Gazprom
Pinto da Costa glory days over Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey China dumps Treasuries and buys gold getting ready for war with US Lyuba Lulko Former Indian Ambassador to Russia: India needs to build its own defence industry Daria Aslamova
US scientists test potent psychotropic drugs on Ukrainians
USA to unleash terrorist war against Russia
Zelensky describes outcome of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
Zelensky describes outcome of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
Last materials
Ukraine readies to strike Crimean Bridge. Moscow responds
Ukrainian drones attack Russian railway infrastructure
Pinto da Costa glory days over
China dumps Treasuries and buys gold getting ready for war with US
Italy summons Russian Ambassador to explain Putin's decision about Arison
Deputy Defence Minister arrested for corruption amassed vast fortune and rare cars
USA gradually switches Ukraine to terrorist war against Russia
US medical specialists test psychotropic drugs on Ukrainian residents
Russia strikes railway station in Ukraine as military men disembark from train
Muslim bloggers thrilled with their visit to Russia's Sochi
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X