Ukraine starts striking Russian railway infrastructure

The Armed Forces of Ukraine started targeting Russian railway infrastructure. Ukrainian drones attacked traction and transformer substations in Oryol and Kursk regions of Russia overnight.

Photo: flickr.com by Les Chatfield is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

The attack began at around 11:00 p. m. when drones struck traction substations located near the Ponyri and Svoboda stations in the Kursk region. In about 15 minutes, Ukraine attacked traction substations located on the Zmievka-Glazunovka section in the Oryol region. Transformer substations also came under attack.

As a result of the strikes, an emergency power outage occurred at Zmievka and Glazunovka stations. The outages caused delays for two trains traveling from Moscow to Belgorod and Lgov. No on was hurt.

A total of 12 Ukrainian drones were shot down on the night of Thursday, May 2, in five regions of Russia, the Ministry of Defence reported. Five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over the Bryansk region, three over the Krasnodar region, two over the Rostov region, and one each over Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Russian officials said that Ukraine again tried to commit terrorist attacks on the Russian territory.

Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov said that energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attacks.

Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoyt said that as a result of the drone attack on May 2, power lines in the village of Ponyri were damaged.

Explosions also occurred in the sky over the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Territory. Russian air defence and electronic warfare systems suppressed Ukrainian UAVs that were heading towards an oil refinery. According to eyewitnesses, the drones were forced to land several kilometres away.