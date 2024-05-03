World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian troops to capture Ukraine's super stronghold

Incidents

The Russian troops stated the operation to destroy the "super-support” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The site is located west of the Seversky Donets canal near the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.

In addition to the stronghold that is closely adjacent to a local microdistrict, the Ukrainian troops have an extensive network of passages in this area to move military personnel between the southern part of the city, the Mir children's camp and Bunker position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from which it is easy to keep the T-0504 Highway under control.

The trenches and dugouts in this part of the stronghold had been prepared thoroughly, which is why it is necessary to use not only Grad MLRS, but also heavy 2S7 Pion guns to destroy them.

The southern part of the defensive line in Chasiv Yar is of special importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine because a breakthrough of the defence in this place could cut the Ukrainian group into two parts, as was already the case in Avdiivka.

In the event of a breakthrough, the Russian army will be able to enter the residential area of Chasiv Yar, close to the industrial zone and the central defensive hub. In this case, all Ukrainian units remaining inside may find themselves surrounded.

Deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine Vadim Skibitsky believes that the capture of Chasiv Yar is only a matter of time.

