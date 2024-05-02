Parisian dreams: Macron wants France to confront Russia directly

Emmanuel Macron starts thinking of himself as Little Napoleon

Emmanuel Macron gave Kyiv a chance to have a French contingent deployed in Ukraine. He put forward only two conditions for that to become reality.

Photo: Openverse by press service of the Russian Federation is licensed under CC BY 4.0

Macron's two conditions for sending troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his intention to send a French military contingent to Ukraine under two conditions:

a breakthrough of the Russian troops at the front,

a request from Kyiv.

"If the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request-which is not the case today-we would legitimately have to ask ourselves this question," Macron told The Economist.

By saying "we" Macron means EU leaders, and the journalist's question was:

"Do you think other (EU) leaders will eventually have to share your position on this issue (sending troops to Ukraine) if we are to finally succeed in containing Russia?"

Macron is confident that EU leaders "should not reject the deployment of troops "a priori”, since in the summer of 2022 they ruled out sending tanks, long-range missiles and aircraft, but all these weapons are being supplied to Ukraine today.

"Many countries in the weeks that followed (after the February statement) said that they understood our approach, agreed with our position, that our position was correct,” he said.

Putin knows what Macron is capable of

Macron calls his position a "strategic ambiguity" that should convince Russian President Vladimir Putin of EU's determination.

"Our authority also depends on a certain ability to dissuade without being completely clear about what we will or will not do.”

Let us note that it is not statements from Western politicians that may convince the Kremlin of something. It is intelligence data, including illegal intelligence, that play this role. Yet, we can hear Macron speaking about his authority rather than Ukraine.

The French President liked the "aggression of the Russian reaction” to his previous statements, which could only convince him of the right position.

"I have a clear strategic goal: Russia cannot win in Ukraine. If Russia wins in Ukraine, we will no longer have security in Europe."

It is not clear what it means to win or not to win. Neither Western politicians nor Macron clarify what they mean by this.

The EU will no longer enjoy protection from the United States of America. "We have to prepare to protect ourselves,” he said.

It just so happens that Paris is counting on its nuclear shield, which is smaller compared to that of Russia's.

It is up to Kyiv to submit request

Russian troops are advancing on the front line already. The Russian forces are conducting successful offensive operations near Ocheretino in three directions.

Therefore, it is time for Kyiv to take advantage of the chance to drag at least one country into direct conflict with Russia to revisit 1812. We will then see what Macron's words are worth.