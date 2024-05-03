World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Berlin's plant that makes Iris-T air defence systems for Ukraine engulfed in flames

A massive fire started at a metallurgical plant in Berlin's Lichterfelde district. The fire sparked in the technical room on the ground floor of the building. The entire building is engulfed in flames, Rbb24.de reports.

More than 100 firefighters are putting out the fire.

The fire occurred at the Diehl Metal Applications plant, Berliner Zeitung publication said. The company produces metal sheets and various metal products. The company is part of the Diehl holding, which, among other things, has a defence division — Diehl BGT Defense that produces missiles for the Iris-T air defence system that the West supplies to Ukraine.

Firefighters warned that there were dangerous and highly toxic chemicals inside the building of the metallurgical plant, such as copper cyanide and sulfuric acid.

The wind blew smoke from the fire over several areas of Berlin. The toxic cloud may cover most of the city, Berliner Mornepost said. Local residents were advised to close windows and doors and turn off air conditioners.

