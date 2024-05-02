World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video: Ice cream truck suffers brake failure and runs over 29 children in Kyrgyzstan

Ice cream truck runs over 29 children in Kyrgyzstan – Video

Society

A mini-truck with ice cream had a brake failure and ran over 29 children at a festivity in the Suzak region of Kyrgyzstan. Seven children were hospitalised in intensive care, three remain in serious condition, Kabar news agency said.

The victims are from nine to 16 years of age, the press service of the Republican Ministry of Health said.

Eighteen children and adolescents remain in hospitals; 11 others were examined on the spot and sent for outpatient treatment.

According to the police, the driver parked the truck, but the vehicle had a brake failure and went downhill. The runaway truck ran over a group of children who lined up to perform at a republican competition. The vehicle crashed into a party tent and stopped.

The driver was not in the vehicle at the time of the emergency. The accident was thus preliminarily assessed as an unintentional crime.

