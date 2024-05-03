Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin does not mind Russian military taking part of US base in Niger

Russian military take part of US army base in Niger. Pentagon does not mind

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin commented on the emergence of the Russian military at the US base in Niger. According to him, the United States is monitoring the situation.

"Airbase 101 where our forces [are], is a Nigerien air force base that is co-located with an international airport in the capital city. The Russians are in a separate compound and don't have access to US forces or access to our equipment,” Austin told a news conference in Honolulu. "But right now, I don't see a significant issue here in terms of our force protection,” Austin said.

The Russian military entered the US base after demands from the Niger authorities for the withdrawal of US troops.

Russian servicemen were stationed at military air base 101 occupied by US troops, Reuters reported Friday, May 3. This happened against the backdrop of demands from the authorities of the African country for the withdrawal of thousands of American troops from Niger.

At the end of April, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder reported that the United States would withdraw the bulk of its troops from Niger and Chad. He called the current situation a temporary step "as part of the ongoing review of security cooperation.”

There are 1,000 American troops in Niger, and 100 in Chad.

Western media say that African countries want US soldiers out under the influence of Russia as Moscow has been strengthening relations with countries across the continent.