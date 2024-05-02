World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine alludes to impending attack on Crimean Bridge this year

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergei Kislitsa alluded to an attack on the Crimean Bridge (aka Kerch Bridge) that Ukraine was going to carry out later this year.

Photo: rosavtodor.ru by Росавтодор is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

In a post on his social media page, Kislitsa wrote that there were "six major bridge types for 2024." He attached a picture to the post: "Arch bridges”, "Cantilever bridges”, "Cable-stayed bridges”, "Suspension bridges”, "Tied arch bridges”, "Kerch bridge”. The last caption referred to an empty square with no picture.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden and former head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Linas Linkevičius earlier hinted at the impending attack on the Crimean Bridge as well. He published a collage depicting a bridge and a rocket launch and captioned the post as follows:

"If someone has not had an opportunity to take a photo on the Crimean Bridge, there is still time.”

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kyiv did not hide its plans to attack the Crimean Bridge.

The Kremlin takes note of Kyiv's intentions and special departments will take appropriate measures, Peskov added.

The head of the Crimean parliament's committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations Yuri Hempel said that after Ukrainian politicians brought their country to collapse, they switched to Russia. According to him, the Russian Federation will respond to every provocation.

