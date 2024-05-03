Russian Tsar Train made of 2,000 cars caught on video in DPR

Russian Tsar Train 30 km long captured on video in special operation zone

A video showing the 30-kilometre "Tsar Train” appeared online. The video of the barricade set up by the Russian military appeared on Military Informant Telegram channel.

The "Tsar Train" is a barricade that was made from more than 2,000 train cars. A man that appears in the video says that there were several movable locomotives placed in between the hundreds of cars of the "famous Donetsk barricade.”

"Neither tanks nor armoured vehicles will be able to break through these cars. The infantry, when the cars are moving, cannot slip between the wheels,” the man behind the camera says.

The news about the appearance of the Russian "Tsar Train” in the zone of the special military operation was first reported by Ukrainian military. The train starts at the railway station in Yelenovka, the Donetsk People's Republic, and ends on the outskirts of Volnovakha.

The Russian army lined up unused freight cars as a line of defenсe in case of a Ukrainian breakthrough in this direction. However, the train was not used in action because the Ukrainian army, caught in the Avdiivka trap, had no time for offensive attacks.